State soccer: Skutt's 'thoroughbred soccer players' go on another scoring spree, oust Warriors

OMAHA — After top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7-1 in the Class B girls state semifinals on Monday, Dave Gosselin couldn’t limit his list to just one thing that impressed him about Skutt.

Or even just a few.

“They’ve got quality players every place, they’ve got speed and they’re physical,” the Lincoln Lutheran coach said. “And they’re also experienced soccer players. You can just tell by the way they move. I suspect a lot of them play club (soccer) together, so they know where each other are. They’re a whole team of thoroughbred soccer players.”

Skutt will play No. 3 Norris in the championship match at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 20 minutes into the match, Skutt took control when it scored three goals in a stretch of two minutes, 10 seconds for a 5-1 lead.

Skutt led 6-1 at halftime, and then made it 7-1 just two minutes into the second half.

Lincoln Lutheran got its goal just eight minutes into the first half on a great second-effort goal by Sierra Springer, cutting its deficit to 2-1.

Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson said it was a complete team effort.