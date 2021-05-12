State soccer: Recent change in goalkeepers helps Millard North upend No. 1 Southwest in shootout

OMAHA — A late-season lineup change has worked really well for the Millard North girls soccer team.
The sixth-ranked Mustangs and new goalkeeper Aaliyah Mathews upset No. 1 Lincoln Southwest 1-0 in a shootout on Wednesday in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Morrison Stadium.
It will be the only loss of the season for Southwest (15-1).
Millard North won the shootout 3-2. Matthews made saves on Southwest’s final three attempts of the five-round shootout.
Millard North has now upset the top two teams in the state in the past week, after beating No. 2 Gretna in a shootout in the district championship.
Needing to beat Gretna on the road to make state, Millard North made Mathews the goalie and moved senior Sidney Anderson to the field, where the tall former keeper can create some dangerous plays for a defense to defend.
Earlier this season, Mathews was playing in the field for the varsity team while also playing goalie on the junior varsity team. Now the sophomore helped the Mustangs reach the state semifinals.
“(Anderson) was all for it, so as long as I had Syd and Aaliyah both on the same page, it’s an easy move,” said Millard North coach James Abueg. “Aaliyah played JV and got some reps in JV and we watched her and we thought this was a good move. To have Sidney up top, that’s an extra player that nobody has seen all season. So you hope that she gets one or two shots and disrupts some things and changes everybody's game plan.”
The shootout was tied through three rounds, before Mathews made diving saves in the fourth and fifth rounds for the win.
“Honestly, I was just praying, and hoping I’d stop it,” Mathews said.
Mathews tries to get a clue from the shooter just before they take the shot.
“Look at the knee,” Mathews said. “When they take their shot look where their knee is turning, and that’s how I know.”
Mathews also made 11 saves during 100 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said losing in a shootout is a crushing way to end a match.
“It’s a harsh way to end a game,” Nettleton said. “I’m proud of them. They all said, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s not what it’s about. I thank them for being brave enough to take a kick.”
Southwest finished with 19 shots on goal, but several were from long distances as the Millard North defense kept the Southwest players in front of them. Millard North had five shots on goal.
One of Southwest’s best chances came in overtime, but the shot hit the crossbar.
“I felt really good about how we played, and felt very good about our shape and ability to keep and move the ball,” Nettleton said. “I felt like in the first 60 minutes we had 70-to-80% possession. The opportunities speak for themselves, 19-5. I love these kids and I’ll go to battle with them again. I feel terrible for our seniors. They did it right.”
Millard North has lost seven matches, but is back in a familiar spot in the state semifinals.
“Those seven losses, they were teaching moments for us for sure,” Abueg said.
