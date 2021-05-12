State soccer: Recent change in goalkeepers helps Millard North upend No. 1 Southwest in shootout

The shootout was tied through three rounds, before Mathews made diving saves in the fourth and fifth rounds for the win.

“Honestly, I was just praying, and hoping I’d stop it,” Mathews said.

Mathews tries to get a clue from the shooter just before they take the shot.

“Look at the knee,” Mathews said. “When they take their shot look where their knee is turning, and that’s how I know.”

Mathews also made 11 saves during 100 minutes of regulation and overtime.

Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said losing in a shootout is a crushing way to end a match.

“It’s a harsh way to end a game,” Nettleton said. “I’m proud of them. They all said, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s not what it’s about. I thank them for being brave enough to take a kick.”

Southwest finished with 19 shots on goal, but several were from long distances as the Millard North defense kept the Southwest players in front of them. Millard North had five shots on goal.

One of Southwest’s best chances came in overtime, but the shot hit the crossbar.