State soccer: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Millard North continues upset-filled run by knocking off mainstay Omaha Marian

OMAHA — Sena Ahovissi and her Millard North teammates had their backs against the wall when they played Gretna in their district final nine days ago. The team embraced its underdog mentality that night to win and clinch a berth in the state tournament, and it has kept that approach in each of its two games at Morrison Stadium.

The Mustangs continued their Cinderella run through May, defeating No. 4 Omaha Marian 2-1 Saturday to advance to the championship game on Tuesday night. They ended the Crusaders' streak of six straight finals appearances.

“We have nothing to lose,” Ahovissi said. “Like against Gretna and Lincoln Southwest, we just said, ‘Let’s just go out there and give it our all.’”

At one point this season, Millard North was 8-7. Since then, the Mustangs have reeled off five straight wins, including an opening-round win against No. 1 Lincoln Southwest.

“Those seven losses were teaching moments for us, they were learning moments,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “I think they are just loose now and have been told, ‘Hey, we are not supposed to win, so let’s go prove some people wrong and play our hearts out.’”