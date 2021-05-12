State soccer: Peterson, Carpenter lift East girls over Papio South in high-scoring match

Lincoln East's Kayma Carpenter (3) battles Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Austin (17) for the ball in the first half during the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
OMAHA — Haley Peterson and Kayma Carpenter scored two goals apiece to lead the third-ranked Lincoln East girls soccer team to a 6-4 win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South on Wednesday in the first round of the Class A girls state tournament.
After going 39 minutes without a goal to start the match, the teams combined for nine goals over the next 31 minutes.
Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes left on a free kick from about 25 yards for a 4-3 lead.
East extended its lead to 5-3 with a goal by Briley Hill on a breakaway for the Spartans’ third straight goal.
Papio South got the deficit to 5-4 a goal by Savanna Solomon on a penalty kick with 11 minutes left, but couldn’t tie the match.
East added another goal with 4:36 left by Tula Waite.
East outshot Papio South 22-10.
East (16-1) will play No. 2 Gretna (19-1) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Photos: East girls prevail against Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln East's Briley Hill (1) shoots for the Spartans' fifth goal against Papillion-La Vista South in the second half of the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kayma Carpenter (bottom) tees up a shot as she's defended by Papillion-La Vista South's Kara Lang in the first half of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kayma Carpenter (3) gets stopped by the save of Papillion-La Vista South's Jenasy Schultz (0) in the first half of the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Haley Peterson (left) shoots past Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Austin (17) for the Spartans' first goal during the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Summer Wolfe (18) fails to stop the penalty kick of Papillion-La Vista South's Savanna Solomon in the second half of the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Lincoln East's Tula Waite (24) scores the Spartans' sixth goal despite the tight defense of Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Austin in the second half of the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East goalkeeper Susie Bovaird (left) brings down Papillion-La Vista South's Allison Napora (18) for a penalty and a yellow card in the second half of the first round of the Class A girls soccer tournament Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
