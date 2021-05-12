State soccer: Peterson, Carpenter lift East girls over Papio South in high-scoring match

OMAHA — Haley Peterson and Kayma Carpenter scored two goals apiece to lead the third-ranked Lincoln East girls soccer team to a 6-4 win against No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South on Wednesday in the first round of the Class A girls state tournament.

After going 39 minutes without a goal to start the match, the teams combined for nine goals over the next 31 minutes.

Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes left on a free kick from about 25 yards for a 4-3 lead.

East extended its lead to 5-3 with a goal by Briley Hill on a breakaway for the Spartans’ third straight goal.

Papio South got the deficit to 5-4 a goal by Savanna Solomon on a penalty kick with 11 minutes left, but couldn’t tie the match.

East added another goal with 4:36 left by Tula Waite.

East outshot Papio South 22-10.

East (16-1) will play No. 2 Gretna (19-1) in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

