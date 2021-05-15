State soccer: Omaha South's state tournament streak continues with win against Gretna

OMAHA – Omaha South just keeps winnings at the state soccer tournament.

The top-ranked Packers beat No. 3 Gretna 3-1 in the Class A boys state semifinals on Saturday. That extends the Packers’ winning streak in the state tournament to five, after South won the state title in 2019.

South got the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining in the second half on a great team goal, scored by Bryan Cruz.

Angel Anguiano dribbled down the left side close to the goal, nearly to the end line, before passing to Cruz on the far side of the goal. Cruz scored on a sliding shot just a few feet from the goal.

After scoring Cruz sprinted over the crowd, where this family was.

“I just wanted to show them that I could become something soon,” said Cruz, who came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season. “They’re always supporting me through everything. They left their job just to come see me, and I really appreciate them for that.”

South pushed its lead to 3-1 with a goal by Rufay Enow with five minutes left.