State soccer: Omaha South's state tournament streak continues with win against Gretna

OMAHA – Omaha South just keeps winnings at the state soccer tournament.
The top-ranked Packers beat No. 3 Gretna 3-1 in the Class A boys state semifinals on Saturday. That extends the Packers’ winning streak in the state tournament to five, after South won the state title in 2019.
South got the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining in the second half on a great team goal, scored by Bryan Cruz.
Angel Anguiano dribbled down the left side close to the goal, nearly to the end line, before passing to Cruz on the far side of the goal. Cruz scored on a sliding shot just a few feet from the goal.
After scoring Cruz sprinted over the crowd, where this family was.
“I just wanted to show them that I could become something soon,” said Cruz, who came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season. “They’re always supporting me through everything. They left their job just to come see me, and I really appreciate them for that.”
South pushed its lead to 3-1 with a goal by Rufay Enow with five minutes left.
In the first half South scored first, in the 14th minute. Edwin Cisneros scored after making a run up the middle and beating the goalie one-on-one from 5 yards after a misplay by the Gretna defense.
Gretna tied the match 1-1 with just 12 seconds left in the first half, with Carter Hinman scoring on a second effort in front of the goal for this second goal of the tournament.
Omaha South (19-1) has won 10 straight matches since its only loss, against state semifinalist Creighton Prep.
South is in the finals for the fourth time in program history, each in the past nine years. The Packers are 3-0 in state championship matches.
The Packers thought they were also going to be good in 2020, but the season was cancelled due the global pandemic.
“We were loaded last year and we could have probably won state, so I think they have a lot to prove and they want to try and win it for those guys,” said Omaha South coach Joe Maass. “And win it for all of the teams at (Omaha Public Schools) that lost their (fall 2020) season.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.