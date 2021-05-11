State soccer: Omaha South scores three straight in first-round win

OMAHA — Top-ranked Omaha South beat No. 7 Millard West 3-1 in the first round of the Class A boys state soccer tournament on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Packers have now won four consecutive state tournament matches, after winning state in 2019.

Omaha South rallied with the final three goals of the match after Millard West took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a goal by Caden Tubaugh.

Kevin Becerril Sanchez tied the match six minutes later for his team-leading 25th goal of the season. Edwin Cisneros Garcia scored the winner just before halftime. Rufay Enow got the final goal midway through the second half.

