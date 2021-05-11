 Skip to main content
State soccer: Omaha South scores three straight in first-round win
State soccer: Omaha South scores three straight in first-round win

  • Updated
OMAHA — Top-ranked Omaha South beat No. 7 Millard West 3-1 in the first round of the Class A boys state soccer tournament on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

The Packers have now won four consecutive state tournament matches, after winning state in 2019.

Omaha South rallied with the final three goals of the match after Millard West took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on a goal by Caden Tubaugh.

Kevin Becerril Sanchez tied the match six minutes later for his team-leading 25th goal of the season. Edwin Cisneros Garcia scored the winner just before halftime. Rufay Enow got the final goal midway through the second half.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

