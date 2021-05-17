State soccer: Skutt's 'thoroughbred soccer players' go on another scoring spree, oust Warriors

OMAHA — After top-ranked Omaha Skutt beat No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7-1 in the Class B girls state semifinals on Monday, Dave Gosselin couldn’t limit his list to just one thing that impressed him about Skutt.
Or even just a few.
“They’ve got quality players every place, they’ve got speed and they’re physical,” the Lincoln Lutheran coach said. “And they’re also experienced soccer players. You can just tell by the way they move. I suspect a lot of them play club (soccer) together, so they know where each other are. They’re a whole team of thoroughbred soccer players.”
Skutt will play No. 3 Norris in the championship match at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About 20 minutes into the match, Skutt took control when it scored three goals in a stretch of two minutes, 10 seconds for a 5-1 lead.
Skutt led 6-1 at halftime, and then made it 7-1 just two minutes into the second half.
Lincoln Lutheran got its goal just eight minutes into the first half on a great second-effort goal by Sierra Springer, cutting its deficit to 2-1.
Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson said it was a complete team effort.
“I’m a little disappointed we gave up the goal, but I guess that’s nitpicking,” Carlson said. “That was a nice counterattack on their part and that was a good player that scored that goal. Other than that, we really moved the ball around well and took advantage of our opportunities.”
Cece Behrens and Sydney Wells each scored two goals to lead the SkyHawks (19-1). Behrens, an Omaha soccer recruit, leads the state with 39 goals.
The other Skutt goals were scored by Cady Betsworth, Caroline Daub, Addi Burt and Katie Thomas.
In the first round, Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Roncalli by the same 7-1 score.
Skutt reached the championship match for the fifth straight season. But the 12 Skutt senior class members have yet to win a state title, after finishing second twice and having the 2020 season canceled.
“I think coming off two silvers, and then not getting our season last year, it just emphasizes how much we want this,” Behrens said.
Skutt scored goals off corner kicks, on long shots and on scrambles in front of the goal.
“We get numbers forward, and when you have as many as we did in the box, we’re going to get a lot of opportunities,” Carlson said. “We got the ball wide, and then we’ve been working a lot on keeping possession in our attacking third, and I thought we did a real nice job of that.”
Since its only loss, against North Platte in a shootout, Omaha Skutt has won 11 straight and outscored its opponents 53-1.
Lincoln Lutheran goalie Addi Ernstmeyer made 10 saves.
When Lincoln Lutheran (13-4) beat Columbus Scotus in a shootout last Friday in the first round, it was the Warriors’ first win at the state tournament.
Skutt is favored to beat Norris (20-0) in the finals, but the Titans have Skutt’s attention.
“I’ve coached 30 years and never had a high school team go undefeated, so all of the props to (Norris),” Carlson said.
