OMAHA — History was made by Omaha Skutt on the final day of the high school soccer season.

The No. 2 ranked Skyhawks defeated No. 1 Bennington 3-1 in the Class B boys state championship match on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

That’s four consecutive state titles, making Skutt the first boys program to win four in a row in 35 years of the NSAA state tournament.

Skutt has nine state championships overall, which is tied with Creighton Prep for most boys titles.

Skutt got the game-winning goal with 29 minutes remaining in the second half scored by senior Aiden Trumm. He knocked the shot in from about 3 yards after a long ball played in the scoring area by Noah Boyd.

Then with 9 minutes remaining Skutt got some breaking room when the lead reached 3-1 with a goal by Blake Pflaum on a free kick.

Skutt started the scoring just 5 minutes, 23 seconds into the match with a goal by Dylan Toth on a rebound shot from about 10 yards.

Ayo Makinde tied the match for Bennington 1-1 just three minutes into the second half with a great individual effort. Makinde worked his way through three defenders and got off a quick shot from 15 yards to the far corner of the goal.

Skutt led in shots on goal, 14-10.

With the state championship match win Skutt (19-1) avenged its only loss of the season, when Bennington beat Skutt 5-2 about four weeks ago.

Bennington (19-1) was the only unbeaten boys team in the state entering state.

The Omaha Skutt girls soccer team also won the state championship on Monday.

