OMAHA — Omaha Skutt won the Class B girls state soccer championship with a 1-0 shootout win against Norris on Monday.

Skutt won the shootout 3-1.

Skutt was in the finals for the 13th time in 15 seasons, with nine state titles in that stretch.

The Skyhawks’ 10 state championships are the second-most in the history of the girls tournament.

Over the first 80 minutes of the match Omaha Skutt had the more dangerous scoring opportunities, but Norris freshman goalie Ize Tidball made a couple of big saves.

For the match Omaha Skutt had a 19-4 advantage on shots on goal, and a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

