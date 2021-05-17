 Skip to main content
State soccer: Omaha Skutt boys continue quest for back-to-back titles with win vs. Bennington
  • Updated
OMAHA — Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt continued its quest to become a back-to-back champion with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Bennington on Monday at the boys state soccer tournament .

Caleb Vos scored the opening goal and Dylan Toth struck again before halftime for the SkyHawks.

Gage Johnson scored on a rebound for Bennington.

The Badgers continued applying heavy pressure before Skutt's Aidan Trumm closed off the game with a goal with seven minutes to play.

Lexington and Omaha Skutt will meet a 8 p.m. Wednesday for the state title.

Check back for updates to this story.

