State soccer: Omaha Skutt boys continue quest for back-to-back titles with win vs. Bennington

OMAHA — Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt continued its quest to become a back-to-back champion with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Bennington on Monday at the boys state soccer tournament .
Caleb Vos scored the opening goal and Dylan Toth struck again before halftime for the SkyHawks.
Gage Johnson scored on a rebound for Bennington.
The Badgers continued applying heavy pressure before Skutt's Aidan Trumm closed off the game with a goal with seven minutes to play.
Lexington and Omaha Skutt will meet a 8 p.m. Wednesday for the state title.
