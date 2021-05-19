State soccer: Omaha Skutt boys complete boys-girls sweep — 'It’s just a great night to be a SkyHawk'

OMAHA — It was an Omaha Skutt sweep at the state soccer tournament.
The top-ranked Skutt boys beat No. 2 Lexington 3-1 in the Class B championship match on Wednesday, completing the boys-girls soccer sweep after the Skutt girls beat Norris 2-1 in the girls final three hours earlier.
The Skutt boys have seven state titles, and the Skutt girls have eight, but this is the first time they’ve won state championships in the same season.
The players from the Skutt girls team watched the boys match together from behind one of the goals.
“Me and (Skutt girls coach John Carlson) had talked about it at the beginning of the year that this could be a possibility of us being here, and how fun it would be because we’ve never won in the same year,” Skutt coach boys Justin Zabawa said. “We’ve played in the final during the same years, but never both won it. To watch them win it, and then us come out, it’s just a great night to be a SkyHawk.”
Skutt and soccer go together even more than winning state titles — principal Rob Meyers and assistant principal Mike Bailey were each previously head boys soccer coaches at Skutt and Elkhorn South, respectively.
Both Skutt and Class A boys champion Omaha South won back-to-back state titles, with the canceled 2020 season in between.
Skutt won after Caleb Vos scored goals two minutes apart in the final minutes of the first half.
His first goal tied the match 1-1 with three minutes left in the half, with Vos scoring on a free kick from 19 yards. Vos shot through a gap in the wall of defenders and into the corner of the goal.
“We saw the right side was open and I just hit it as hard as I could,” said Vos, who scored nine goals in six postseason matches.
Then Vos scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later, with a shot from 20 yards after a corner kick, for a 2-1 lead.
Andrew Davidson added another goal for Skutt with three minutes left in the match for a 3-1 lead.
In the first half, Lexington played with a 1-0 lead for about 24 minutes after scoring in the 12th minute. It was an outstanding goal, scored by Alexander Perez.
The goal came on a long counterattack. Yoskar Galvan got a short pass, and took the ball nearly to the end line before making a short centering pass to Galvan on the back side of the goal. Galvan knocked it in right in front of the goal for the 1-0 lead.
Lexington’s chances to tie the match took a hit when a red card put the Minutemen a man down for the final nine minutes of the match.
There was great back-and-forth action for long stretches of the match. Omaha Skutt finished with 11 shots on goal, and Lexington had seven.
