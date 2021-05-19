State soccer: Omaha Skutt boys complete boys-girls sweep — 'It’s just a great night to be a SkyHawk'

Skutt won after Caleb Vos scored goals two minutes apart in the final minutes of the first half.

His first goal tied the match 1-1 with three minutes left in the half, with Vos scoring on a free kick from 19 yards. Vos shot through a gap in the wall of defenders and into the corner of the goal.

“We saw the right side was open and I just hit it as hard as I could,” said Vos, who scored nine goals in six postseason matches.

Then Vos scored the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later, with a shot from 20 yards after a corner kick, for a 2-1 lead.

Andrew Davidson added another goal for Skutt with three minutes left in the match for a 3-1 lead.

In the first half, Lexington played with a 1-0 lead for about 24 minutes after scoring in the 12th minute. It was an outstanding goal, scored by Alexander Perez.

The goal came on a long counterattack. Yoskar Galvan got a short pass, and took the ball nearly to the end line before making a short centering pass to Galvan on the back side of the goal. Galvan knocked it in right in front of the goal for the 1-0 lead.

Lexington’s chances to tie the match took a hit when a red card put the Minutemen a man down for the final nine minutes of the match.