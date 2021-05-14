 Skip to main content
State soccer: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001
  Updated
OMAHA — Three different goal scorers propelled No. 2 Omaha Duchesne to a 3-0 win against Omaha Mercy in the opening round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The Cardinals advance to their first state semifinal since 2001. They'll play No. 3 Norris on Monday.

Maddie Smith scored her team-high 25th goal of the season within the first 10 minutes before Belle Johnson tacked on a 40-yard free-kick goal at the end of the first half. Jess Kozol scored a penalty kick in the second half to seal the game.

Omaha Duchesne (16-3) outshot the Monarchs (14-6) 8-2.

High school soccer logo 2014
