State soccer: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001; Skutt rolls behind Behrens

OMAHA — Three different goal scorers propelled No. 2 Omaha Duchesne to a 3-0 win against Omaha Mercy in the opening round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The Cardinals advance to their first state semifinal since 2001. They'll play No. 3 Norris on Monday.

Maddie Smith scored her team-high 25th goal of the season within the first 10 minutes before June Mullen tacked on a 40-yard free-kick goal at the end of the first half. Jess Kozol scored a penalty kick in the second half to seal the game.

Omaha Duchesne (16-3) outshot the Monarchs (14-6) 8-2.

Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Roncalli 1: Cece Behrens scored four goals and had two assists to lead No. 1 Omaha Skutt to the state semifinals for a sixth straight season. Behrens raised her school-record goal total to 37.

Cady Betsworth and Sydney Wells also scored for Skutt, while the final goal was an own goal.

Lauren Schwers scored for Omaha Roncalli (9-8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brent Wagner Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country. Follow Brent Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today