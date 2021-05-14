 Skip to main content
State soccer: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001; Skutt rolls behind Behrens
State soccer: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001; Skutt rolls behind Behrens

  Updated
051521-owh-spo-statesoccer-ar07

Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) stretches out for the ball controlled by Omaha Duchesne's Payton Ward (21) in a Class B first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

OMAHA — Three different goal scorers propelled No. 2 Omaha Duchesne to a 3-0 win against Omaha Mercy in the opening round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

The Cardinals advance to their first state semifinal since 2001. They'll play No. 3 Norris on Monday.

Maddie Smith scored her team-high 25th goal of the season within the first 10 minutes before June Mullen tacked on a 40-yard free-kick goal at the end of the first half. Jess Kozol scored a penalty kick in the second half to seal the game.

Omaha Duchesne (16-3) outshot the Monarchs (14-6) 8-2.

Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Roncalli 1: Cece Behrens scored four goals and had two assists to lead No. 1 Omaha Skutt to the state semifinals for a sixth straight season. Behrens raised her school-record goal total to 37.

Cady Betsworth and Sydney Wells also scored for Skutt, while the final goal was an own goal.

Lauren Schwers scored for Omaha Roncalli (9-8).

