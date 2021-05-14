State soccer: Omaha Duchesne advances to semifinals for first time since 2001; Skutt rolls behind Behrens

Omaha Mercy's Elizabeth Rosenthal (10) stretches out for the ball controlled by Omaha Duchesne's Payton Ward (21) in a Class B first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
OMAHA — Three different goal scorers propelled No. 2 Omaha Duchesne to a 3-0 win against Omaha Mercy in the opening round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.
The Cardinals advance to their first state semifinal since 2001. They'll play No. 3 Norris on Monday.
Maddie Smith scored her team-high 25th goal of the season within the first 10 minutes before June Mullen tacked on a 40-yard free-kick goal at the end of the first half. Jess Kozol scored a penalty kick in the second half to seal the game.
Omaha Duchesne (16-3) outshot the Monarchs (14-6) 8-2.
Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Roncalli 1: Cece Behrens scored four goals and had two assists to lead No. 1 Omaha Skutt to the state semifinals for a sixth straight season. Behrens raised her school-record goal total to 37.
Cady Betsworth and Sydney Wells also scored for Skutt, while the final goal was an own goal.
Lauren Schwers scored for Omaha Roncalli (9-8).
Photos: Norris defeats Lexington 2-0 to reach Class B girls soccer semifinals
Norris' Sophia Talero (2) uses her body to block the ball and Lexington's Arlin Munoz (22) in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter (0) blocks a shot by Norris in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington's Citlali Prado-Frias (11) goes up against Norris's Reese Borer in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris's Hanna Schroeder (left) competes for the ball against Lexington's Marlene Vargas-Urbina during a first-round match at the Class B state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Molly Ramsey (5) winds up for a shot past Lexington's Marlene Vargas-Urbina (18) in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington's Klair Fagot (9) looks for a way past Norris' Sophia Talero (2) in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington's Mia Garcia (left) has her pass blocked by Norris' Reese Borer during a first-round match at the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris teammates Sophia Talero (2) and Hanna Schroeder (10) celebrate a 2-0 win against Lexington in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Molly Ramsey (5) controls the ball against Lexington during a first-round game at the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington's Arlin Munoz (22) clears the ball ahead of Norris' Molly Ramsey (left) and Lexington goalkeeper Alyssa Winter during a first-round match at the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Hanna Schroeder (10) takes a shot in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game against Lexington on Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lexington's Valeria Perez (left) applies defensive pressure to Norris's Sophia Talero in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Clare Macklin dodges an attempted slide tackle by Lexington's Klair Fagot in a first-round match at the Class B state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadiumin Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
