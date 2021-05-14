State soccer: Norris punches ticket to first semifinal in school history

OMAHA — Class B No. 3 Norris continued its undefeated season, defeating Lexington 2-0 in the girls state soccer quarterfinals on a rainy Friday morning at Morrison Stadium. The Titans reach their first state semifinal in school history.

Clare Macklin scored an unassisted goal midway through the first half. Sophia Talero set up Molly Ramsey for a goal to double the lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Norris (19-0) outshot Lexington (14-5) 17-0 and had the corner kick advantage 11-0.

The Titans will face the winner of Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Mercy on Monday at 10 a.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.