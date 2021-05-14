 Skip to main content
State soccer: Norris punches ticket to first semifinal in school history
State soccer: Norris punches ticket to first semifinal in school history

Norris vs. Lexington, 5.14

Lexington's Citlali Prado-Frias (11) goes up against Norris's Reese Borer (3) in a Class B girls state soccer first-round game at Morrison Stadium on Friday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

OMAHA — Class B No. 3 Norris continued its undefeated season, defeating Lexington 2-0 in the girls state soccer quarterfinals on a rainy Friday morning at Morrison Stadium. The Titans reach their first state semifinal in school history.

Clare Macklin scored an unassisted goal midway through the first half. Sophia Talero set up Molly Ramsey for a goal to double the lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Norris (19-0) outshot Lexington (14-5) 17-0 and had the corner kick advantage 11-0.

The Titans will face the winner of Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Mercy on Monday at 10 a.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

