OMAHA — It’s still Omaha Skutt in Class B girls soccer.

The second-ranked SkyHawks won their third consecutive state championship with a 1-0 penalty shootout win against No. 1 Norris on Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Skutt won the shootout 3-1.

It's the third straight year Skutt beat Norris in the championship match, and the past two have been decided in a shootout.

Skutt was in the finals for the 13th time in 15 seasons, with nine state titles in that stretch. The SkyHawks’ 10 state championships overall are the second-most in the history of the girls tournament.

“This one is pretty special, because this team just put in the work,” Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson said. “This group of seniors, they were freshmen when COVID canceled the season. We had a great team that year. These freshmen I think would have played for four (state titles) instead of three. So that makes it special.”

While the expectation was that Skutt would have the caliber of team that could get to the finals, the SkyHawks lost a rare match to Omaha Duchesne early in the season. They also lost three matches against Class A squads.

“We were 6-4 and our seniors who have been through this just kept this team together,” Carlson said. “We knew we could get it turned around. We knew we had the talent. Basically, we said, ‘Just don’t lose again.’”

Skutt won its final nine matches of the season.

During the shootout, hundreds of students stood just above the goal to cheer.

Skutt had the advantage after the second round of the shootout when Skutt goalie McKenna Mann made a diving save to her left.

Skutt has used two goalies this season, which meant Carlson had to make a choice. Both goalies wanted to play in the shootout, although Mann said those aren't exactly her favorite.

“But to end like that I think is pretty amazing,” Mann said.

Norris missed its final three attempts — one save, one shot high and one wide.

“We felt that we probably had an advantage on the goalkeeper if we went to PKs,” Norris coach Arnold Talero said. “But give them credit, they had a save, and we missed a couple.”

Skutt’s players who made kicks in the shootout were Caroline Daub, Lakin Appell and Maggie Reisbig.

Over the first 80 minutes of the match, Omaha Skutt had the more dangerous scoring opportunities, but Norris freshman goalie Ize Tidball made a couple of big saves.

For the match, Omaha Skutt had a 19-4 advantage on shots on goal and a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks.

“Their goalie played out of her mind. She’s a great goalie,” Carlson said. “But then at the end of the day, the soccer gods were on our side.”

All three matches for Norris during the state tournament went to a shootout.

“We know that when champions play, when great teams play, that happens a lot,” Talero said. “You see that at every single level high school all the way up to Premier League and World Cup. When two great teams play a lot of times it comes down to (a shootout).”

This Skutt championship was also special for Carlson because his daughter, Kate, is a freshman playing midfielder for the team. She had an assist in the first-round match.

“She’s been coming to these games since the day she was born, and she’s always right next to me,” Carlson said. “It’s so special. She always wanted to be a part of this team. She was always the ball girl. To share a championship with her is so special.”

After the match, Carlson took a photo on the field with his two daughters, just like he’s done after all each of the 10 state championships he’s won as Skutt coach.

“That’s my keepsake,” he said.

Photos: Two girls soccer teams are crowned state champions