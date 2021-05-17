State soccer: Norris overcomes two deficits to reach first state final

OMAHA — When the high school soccer season began, the Norris girls team had never won a match at the state tournament.

Now they’ve won two, and will play in the state championship match on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Titans beat No. 2 Omaha Duchesne 4-2 in the Class B girls state semifinals Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Norris (20-0) only led for nine minutes of the match.

Molly Ramsey scored the game winner with 9 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the second half. It was a great goal, with Ramsey making a run up the right wing, making a move to her left around the goalie and shooting to an open net.

Ramsey added a second goal with three minutes left.

Omaha Duchesne scored just 3:37 into the match on a score by Maggie Dowd.

Norris didn’t trail long, tying the match 1-1 about seven minutes later. Kennedy Sullivan scored on a header off a corner kick, with the ball lofted perfectly to the far corner of the goal by Clare Macklin.

Duchesne took a 2-1 lead 12 minutes into the second half with a shot by Maddie Smith from 15 yards out.