 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State soccer: Norris overcomes two deficits to reach first state final
0 comments
topical

State soccer: Norris overcomes two deficits to reach first state final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Norris vs. Omaha Duchesne, 5.17

Norris' Kennedy Sullivan (1) heads the ball past Omaha Duchesne's June Mullen (20) for a goal in the first half of a Class B girls state semifinal game Monday at Morrison Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

OMAHA — When the high school soccer season began, the Norris girls team had never won a match at the state tournament.

Now they’ve won two, and will play in the state championship match on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Titans beat No. 2 Omaha Duchesne 4-2 in the Class B girls state semifinals Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Norris (20-0) only led for nine minutes of the match.

Molly Ramsey scored the game winner with 9 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the second half. It was a great goal, with Ramsey making a run up the right wing, making a move to her left around the goalie and shooting to an open net.

Ramsey added a second goal with three minutes left.

Omaha Duchesne scored just 3:37 into the match on a score by Maggie Dowd.

Norris didn’t trail long, tying the match 1-1 about seven minutes later. Kennedy Sullivan scored on a header off a corner kick, with the ball lofted perfectly to the far corner of the goal by Clare Macklin.

Duchesne took a 2-1 lead 12 minutes into the second half with a shot by Maddie Smith from 15 yards out.

Once again, Norris tied the match. Hanna Schroeder scored in front of the goal after a corner kick to tied the match at 2-2 with 21 minutes remaining.

Check back for photos and updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News