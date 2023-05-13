OMAHA — Class B No. 1 Norris won a penalty kick shootout 4-2 to beat fourth-ranked Omaha Duchesne in the semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Saturday at Morrison Stadium. The contest was scoreless after regulation and overtime.
The win puts the Titans into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. championship match, their third straight. They’ll face the winner of Omaha Skutt-Omaha Mercy.
Photos: The view from the Class B girls soccer tournament
Bennington's Mallory Minturn (left) attempts to steal the ball from Norris' Grace Kohler during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' Kennedy Sullivan kicks the ball past Bennington's Amberlyn Berndt and Ashley Anderson (from left) in the first half of a Class B girls state soccer tournament game Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Harlie Taylor (left) and Norris' Grace Kohler vie for the ball in the first half of a Class B girls state soccer tournament game Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' (left) Olive Wasser and Bennington's Brooklyn Sharp chase down a pass during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Brooklyn Sharp dribbles the ball while closely guarded by Norris' Alexis Jantzen in the second half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Amberlyn Berndt (behind) kicks the ball out of bounds while defended by Norris' Kennedy Sullivan during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Karlie Wahlstrom has a pass stolen by Bennington's Taylor Mcfalls during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Emmersyn Cornett controls the ball while guarded closely by Norris' Ella Klein
during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Harlie Taylor and Norris' Grace Kohler go head-to-head as they try to gain possession of the ball during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington goalkeeper Linnea Larson stops a goal attempt by Norris' Ella Klein during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Roselynn Madsen stomps the ground while cheering on her teammates during the penalty shootout of
a Class B girls state soccer tournament first-round game Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Taylor Mcfalls clasps her hands together as she watches a penalty shootout against Norris
during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Harlie Taylor puts her hands over her head as her team heads into overtime against Norris
during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Hailley Finkner (5) stretches out for the ball against Bennington's Avi Freed during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington goalie Linnea Larson slides to make a stop on a kick by Norris during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Ella Klein (left) attempt to head the ball in as Bennington goalie Linnea Larson grabs the ball during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Ashley Gruber (77) goes in to hug Ize Tidball after her stop of a Bennington shot
during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Brooklyn Sharp and Norris' Olive Wasser vie for the ball during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Kennedy Sullivan makes a pass up the field during the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Autumn Christiansen comforts teammate Avi Freed (from left) after an overtime shoot out loss to Norris in the Class B girls state soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Grace Kohler (first right) celebrates with her team after defeating Bennington in a penalty shootout at the Class B girls soccer tournament Thursday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Gross' Laine Michael (center) reacts as she walks back to her teams bench with Louise Waldron (left) an Mae Peters following their loss to Omaha Duchesne in a Class B girls state soccer tournament match, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross goalie Mayse Fritz tries to grab the ball as Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson nearly heads it into the goal in the second half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross' Martha Yanovich (left) and Sage Wehrbein (right) defend Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi as she controls the ball at midfield in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross goalie Mayse Fritz tries to block a scoring attempt by Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross' Lauren Stuhr and Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson battle for control of the ball during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross goalie Mayse Fritz collides with Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi as they go after the ball in the second half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross' Molly Shanahan and Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens try to head the ball off of a throw in during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi dribbles past Omaha Gross goalie Mayse Fritz on her way to score in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi celebrates a goal against Omaha Gross during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne takes on Omaha Gross during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Omaha Gross student section reacts after their team is nearly scored on in the opening minutes of play in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's June Mullen is embraced by Sophie Owens after a goal against Omaha Gross during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens (left) looks to pass to an open teammate during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi celebrates a goal against Omaha Gross during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Gross' Laine Michael tries to steal the ball away from Omaha Duchesne's June Mullen in the second half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens (right) hugs Claire Quattrocchi after Quattrocch scores in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi defends the ball from Omaha Gross' Martha Yanovich in the first half during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
