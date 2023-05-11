OMAHA — Top-ranked Norris had to go to a shootout in the first round of the Class B girls state tournament but beat No. 7 Bennington 2-1.

Norris won the shootout 4-1. Norris goalie Ashley Gruber made saves on two of the three attempts.

Norris has a 15-match winning streak going into the state semifinals.

To start the match, Kennedy Sullivan scored for Norris just 41 seconds into the match.

Bennington tied the match in the 24th minute when Harlie Taylor scored on a shot from 9 yards away.

In the second half, each team’s goalie made a game-saving save.

Norris is trying to win the whole thing, after finishing as state runner-up to Omaha Skutt the past two seasons.

Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Gross 0: Third-ranked Omaha Duchesne erupted with three goals over 23 minutes in the second half to beat unranked Omaha Gross in the first round Thursday.

Sophomore forward Claire Quattrocchi scored the winning goal with 30 minutes remaining in the second half. Tatum Vaughan and June Mullen also scored.

Omaha Gross (8-7) was a surprise state team. In the district final, 16th seed Gross beat No. 1 seed Northwest 1-0.

