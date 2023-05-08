OMAHA — The Gretna scoring explosion at the state soccer tournament was on display again on Monday.

The top-ranked Dragons opened the Class A boys state tournament with an 8-1 win against unranked Lincoln East at Morrison Stadium. At halftime, Gretna led 6-0.

This type of dominating performance is not new for Gretna. Last year at state, the Dragons won the championship match 8-0 against Omaha Westside.

In its past four matches at state, Gretna has outscored opponents 24-4.

Gretna also beat Lincoln East during the regular season 7-2. So East coach Colin Smitsek knows especially well how overwhelming Gretna’s attack can be.

“Oh, my, gosh, they just have so many ways to win games,” Smitsek said. “If you shut them down here, they have option B. If you do this, they have option C. They’re just very good.”

On Monday, Gretna started the state tournament with a bang with two goals in the first eight minutes of the match.

Gretna junior forward Michael Stukenholtz scored three goals. Colin McClung, Maguire Perkins, Brett Perkins and Parker Poole also scored.

One of Gretna’s goals was an own goal, knocked in off an East defender during a corner kick.

Gretna scored just 2 minutes, 31 seconds into the match on a great setup from Maguire Perkins. He dribbled all the way to the end of the field before dropping a pass back to McClung who drilled the shot in front of the goal.

Maguire Perkins made it 2-0 just five minutes later with a shot from 12 yards.

Then came the Stukenholtz show — he scored three goals over a 10-minute stretch of the first half.

The first goal came on a long, fast run up the left side for a 3-0 lead.

“There is no difference in speed with Mikey with a ball, and Mikey without a ball,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said.

Just 2 minutes later Stukenhotlz scored another great goal. It came on a counterattack just moments after one of East’s best scoring chances. But Stukenholtz’s speed can flip the field in a flash, and he made another run up the left side. Once near the goal Stukenhotlz made a move in front of the goal to beat a defender and score.

His third goal came on a deflected shot off the goalie to make it 6-0.

“It was a good team win,” Stukenhotlz said. “There were a lot of assists out there.”

Stukenholtz entered state with 14 goals, and the UNO soccer commit quickly raised his total to 17.

It takes a lot of speed, skill and effort to defend Stukenholtz.

“The challenge with (Stukenholtz) is he’s very quick, and he’s technical,” Smitsek said. “If he passes it off, then you got to track the run. He’s rapid. A simple ball over the top and it’s a foot race.”

East’s goal came with five minutes remaining in the match on a penalty kick by Admir Mujkic.

Gretna led in shots 16-8.

“I thought we played exactly how we wanted to,” Ortlieb said. “Our biggest thing all year has been to make sure we get the ball forward as fast as we can, and I thought we did that."

East (9-8) got a surprise spot at state with an upset win against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest last week in the district championship.

“To be able to go to state, I’m very proud of the boys,” Smitsek said. “I knew they could do it.”

