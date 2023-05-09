The top-ranked Gretna girls soccer team spread the wealth throughout a 6-0 win against unranked Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

Six different Dragons scored in the game, beginning with London Defini in the 8th minute. By halftime, the defending champions had opened a 5-0 lead.

Other Gretna scorers: Sonora Defini, Allison Marshall, Karli Williams, Addie LaRock and Isabelle Franks.

Gretna advances to take on the winner of the first-round game between Omaha Westside and Omaha Marian.

Check back for updates to this story