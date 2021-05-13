State soccer: Mount Michael's late scoring surge tops Columbus Scotus; Lexington ousts South Sioux City

OMAHA — No. 8 Mount Michael scored twice in the final six minutes to defeat No. 7 Columbus Scotus 2-0 during the opening round of the Class B state boys soccer tournament Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

Harper Held struck the net first on a quick counter attack from six yards out. Joe Chouinard doubled the Knights' lead in the final minute off an assist from Ryan Brown.

Mount Michael (12-5) outshot Columbus Scotus (12-7) 6-4. The Knights advance to their first semifinal since 2011.

Lexington 2, South Sioux City 0: Jose Casillas scored an unassisted goal late in the first half for the Minutemen, and Narcizo Ramirez doubled Lexington’s lead in midway through the second half.

Lexington (19-1) outshot the Cardinals 6-1, and will face Mount Michael at 4 p.m. Monday.

Omaha Skutt 10, Platteview 0: Andrew Davidson scored a hat trick to lead the SkyHawks, who became the first boys team to score 10 goals in a state tournament match.

Dylan Toth added two first-half goals. Tyler Phillips, Kyle Hansen, Caleb Voss, Dominic Costanzo and Will Kubat each scored, too.

Omaha Skutt (19-1) had 16 shots to Platteview’s (12-7) 0.

SkyHawk goaltender Zach Weis earned his 18th shutout, which is a single-season state record. Tucker Orwig made nine saves for the Trojans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.