State soccer: Mount Michael's late scoring surge tops Columbus Scotus; Lexington ousts South Sioux City

OMAHA — No. 8 Mount Michael scored twice in the final six minutes to defeat No. 7 Columbus Scotus 2-0 during the opening round of the Class B state boys soccer tournament Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
Harper Held struck the net first on a quick counter attack from six yards out. Joe Chouinard doubled the Knights' lead in the final minute off an assist from Ryan Brown.
Mount Michael (12-5) outshot Columbus Scotus (12-7) 6-4. The Knights advance to their first semifinal since 2011.
Lexington 2, South Sioux City 0: Jose Casillas scored an unassisted goal late in the first half for the Minutemen, and Narcizo Ramirez doubled Lexington’s lead in midway through the second half.
Lexington (19-1) outshot the Cardinals 6-1, and will face Mount Michael at 4 p.m. Monday.
Omaha Skutt 10, Platteview 0: Andrew Davidson scored a hat trick to lead the SkyHawks, who became the first boys team to score 10 goals in a state tournament match.
Dylan Toth added two first-half goals. Tyler Phillips, Kyle Hansen, Caleb Voss, Dominic Costanzo and Will Kubat each scored, too.
Omaha Skutt (19-1) had 16 shots to Platteview’s (12-7) 0.
SkyHawk goaltender Zach Weis earned his 18th shutout, which is a single-season state record. Tucker Orwig made nine saves for the Trojans.