State soccer: Molly Ramsey to play in state final No. 3 of 2020-21 after lifting Norris over Omaha Duchesne

“She’s just an incredible athlete — volleyball, basketball and now soccer,” Talero said. “We really appreciate her going out for soccer this year. It’s really given us an added dimension. She’s just got excellent foot skill, and when she gets the ball her touch is just really, really soft to get to the goal.”

When the high school soccer began, the Norris girls team had never won a match at the state tournament. Now they’ve won two to reach the title match.

The four seniors have seen a major turnaround. As freshmen, Norris had an 8-8 record and lost 10-0 against Elkhorn South in the district final. As sophomores, they went 6-8 and lost in the first round of the postseason.

“This senior group, they deserved it,” Ramsey said. “They’ve been battling in the soccer program.”

The upperclassmen improved and got help this season from eight freshmen.

“It’s kind of surreal, to tell you the truth, how it’s happened,” Talero said. “We’re 20-0. We didn’t set out to be that way. We just set out to play soccer and play hard as a team and it’s just happened.”

Omaha Duchesne scored just three minutes into the match on a goal by Maggie Dowd.