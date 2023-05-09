“I think it’s her ability to be tenacious in front of the net, and not give up on any ball,” East coach Emily Mathews said. “She is there for a rebound; she is there to pounce on the defender. Whatever the situation may be she’s just ready, aware, and she’s tenacious. She’s just a fighter. She’s never going to give up.”
After East took a quick 2-0 lead Millard West rallied with two goals in the final four minutes of the first half.
First, Callie Kirchner scored on the backside of the goal with 4:30 left in the first half. Hannah Churchill got the tying goal three minutes later on a long shot that slipped just inside the post.
East took a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the match with a great effort by Cade on a shot by 10 yards.
Then East made it 2-0 when Grace Peterson got behind the defense and scored her fourth goal of the season.
There was no scoring in the second half.
East nearly regained the lead with 16 minutes remaining in the second half. A shot by Keely Yager hit the post, then nearly bounced in, but never crossed the goal line.
No. 2 East will play an all-Lincoln state semifinal against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on Friday night. The teams have split two matches this season, each by a 1-0 score.
“We’re talking about a massive city rivalry,” said Mathews of Friday’s match. “We’ve had the opportunity to play each other twice this season. …We’re really excited that we get the opportunity to play some of the best competition in our city, and in this state. I just think it’s going to be a really wonderful evening, and a great matchup.”
The East-Southwest semifinal matchup means a Lincoln team will be in the Class A girls championship for the second straight season, after Southeast was state runner-up in 2022.
