OMAHA – Gretna not only got across the finish line of the soccer season for another state championship, it took a victory lap as one of the most dominant eras of high school soccer in Nebraska may be coming to a close.

The top-ranked Dragons beat No. 3 Lincoln Southwest 5-2 in the Class A state championship match on Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

After trailing 1-0, Gretna tied the match, took the lead, and then total control with four straight goals over a 25-minute stretch in the first half.

Gretna has won three straight state championships and has a 45-match win streak. Since the start of the 2021 season, Gretna has a 63-1 record. It’s the first time in 20 years that a team has won three consecutive championships in the competitive Class A girls division.

Gretna has one of the greatest collections of offensive talent in state history. There are 12 Gretna players who have already made college soccer commitments, and about five more will probably end up doing so.

Now things will change for the Gretna program after Gretna East opens this fall. Several of the sophomores and freshmen who played for the Dragons this year will be required to attend Gretna East, which will be a Class B school for soccer and could quickly join Omaha Skutt and Norris as top teams.

Monday’s match was the end for coach Chace Hutchinson with the Dragons, too. He’s been assigned to be a teacher and the head girls soccer coach at Gretna East. He never lost a match as Gretna girls coach – going 42-0 over two seasons.

Hutchinson told the players before the season that he’d been assigned to Gretna East, and then turned all the focus to this season.

“I’m blessed to have got this job,” Hutchison said. “To be with these girls and connected the way that our coaching staff did. We had the perfect mix of everything that you would need. This kind of stuff is not supposed to happen, and yet it did.”

Each of Gretna’s goals on Monday came from a different player -- Ava Makovicka, Kendall Dobberstein, Sonora De Fini, London De Fini and Karli Williams.

Gretna won by three goals even without the team’s leading scorer, Allison Marshall, scoring.

To start the match, Southwest led 1-0 when Charley Kort scored on a great shot just inside the right post just 6 minutes into the match.

But just four minutes later Makovicka got the tying goal when she got behind the defense and slipped a shot in the goal.

The Dragons’ goals in the match were of highest quality. Dobberstein took a pass from Marshall from the wing and scored in front for a 2-1 lead. London De Fini scored on a great strike to the far corner of the net to make it 4-1.

“The way that they can fight back on this big stage and have that final ending, it’s just incredible,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a special group on the field talent-wise, but it’s a special group mentally. For the last three years mentally they’ve been able to handle an immense amount of pressure and expectations.”

In the second half, Southwest cut its deficit to 4-2 when Gaby Drought knocked in a long free kick from Kort sent perfectly into the scoring area.

Gretna led in shots on goal, 15-5.

“We did some good things in this game,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “We came into it not wanting to defend for 80 minutes. Nobody has actually given them a game, so that was our goal. I felt like we did that, and there were just some moments that we could have had a little bit better quality to defend.”

Southwest (16-3) made its first state championship match appearance, coming in its 20th season.

“They were hungry to take the program to a different level, and they did that,” Nettleton said. “For that, I’m forever grateful. This is the first group to have ever played for a state championship, and in girls soccer Class A there is only 10 schools. That’s it. That’s the history. There’s 10 schools that have played for a championship, and now they’re one of them.”

