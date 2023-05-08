OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest went from sputtering to surging in a matter of minutes Monday night, and the result was a spot in the state semifinals.

The Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks fell behind in overtime, but scored a pair of goals in a span of less than four minutes to come away with a 2-1 win over Columbus in the opening round of the Class A boys state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium.

It puts Southwest into Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal, its second appearance in the second round in the last three seasons.

“At this point in the year, it’s just one of those things — we’re going to take the win however it comes,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “Obviously we’re excited to be one of the last four standing.”

How it came Monday was in dramatic fashion.

Shawn Ludena gave Columbus a lead in the 85th minute, looping a header over keeper Dylan Beiermann for the first score of the match.

The Silver Hawks weren’t down for long, though, as Lane Kruse took a pass into the scoring area and rolled a shot — somewhat blindly — past Columbus keeper Connor Kallweit. It was his team-leading 20th of the season.

“Really, I didn’t know where the goal was,” Kruse said. “But I guess I have a good instinct of where the goal is, and so I shot it. Next thing I know it’s going in the net and (then it’s) celebrate with the teammates.”

It erased a deficit that lasted all of 89 seconds.

The winner came just a few moments later when Ryder Clapyool — who had a clean look at a goal earlier in the match — put home a perfect centering pass in the 90th minute.

“We just kept telling our guys, ‘find the width, find the width, find the width,’” Scheich said. “And finally did that, and we got a good cross in, and Ryder made amends for the miss earlier in the game and put it away.”

Kruse said the Silver Hawks were able to lean on the experience of previous overtime matches this season when things got tight on Monday night.

There was an added desperation on the big stage, too.

“We don’t want to go home,” Kruse said. “This is such a special group of guys. We want to keep going.”

Scheich said his team talked before overtime about its mentality if Columbus got the first goal, something that came in handy.

“We know we have the quality to respond, and fortunately we were able to do that right away,” Scheich said.

It’s the fourth time since 2014 that Southwest will play for a spot in the finals.

Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 2: The latest installment in a rivalry reboot has Creighton Prep one step closer to a state title.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays scored three times in the span of 15 minutes, enough offense for a win over seventh-ranked Omaha South in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament Monday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was the ninth time since 2010 that the two teams have met at the state tournament, with Prep now holding a 5-4 advantage in those matches.

The victory also puts Prep into Friday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against second-ranked Lincoln Southwest. Southwest won 3-1 when the teams met in late March.

The Junior Jays will have their shot at revenge thanks to an attack that fired both early and late in the opening half.

Owen Glogowski cleaned up a loose ball in the box in the fifth minute, opening the scoring for the Junior Jays.

South was game, though, equalizing five minutes later Angel Anguiano went through the legs of Prep keeper Payton Travis for the first of his two on the night.

The teams played fairly evenly for the next 25 minutes before a finishing kick by the Junior Jays set them up before the break.

Brady Bragg converted a penalty in the 36th minute, putting a perfectly-placed strike into the upper right corner for his team-leading 11th of the year.

The lead would grow less than three minutes later on some fancy footwork from Jacob Hove. The senior forward took a ball near the six, stopped and started to clear a bit of room in a tight area, then put just enough loft on a shot past Israel Zubia for a 3-1 Prep lead.

Max Matthies got in on the fun in the 50th minute, finishing a run up the left seam with a back post strike that was just outside the diving attempt of Zubia.

Anguiano scored his team-leading 19th of the season in the 63rd minute, just moments after having a penalty stopped by Travis.

Prep and Southwest met in the 2021 semifinals, with the latter coming away with a 1-0 victory.

