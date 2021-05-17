State soccer: Lexington moves into uncharted territory at state tourney — 'It’s such a privilege'

OMAHA — Lexington came to Morrison Stadium last week for their 10th state tournament appearance in 12 years and 11th time overall. They had advanced to the semifinals four times before that, but never any further.

“We always choke,” Lexington’s Fredy Vargas said.

On Monday, the Class B No. 2 Minutemen defeated No. 8 Mount Michael 1-0 to advance to their first state championship game in school history.

“It’s such a privilege to let those guys get through and get a chance to play for a state title,” head coach Jess McHargue said. “In our Latino community, fútbol is number one. You can see it in our crowds.”

Vargas scored the lone goal in the match in the 53rd minute, his 15th of the season. Yoskar Galvan chipped in a pass over the top of the defense to Vargas, who slotted the ball into an empty net. Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan looked in position to gather the ball and kill off the chance, but one of his defenders ran into him.

“It had to be the slowest goal in soccer history,” McHargue said.