State soccer: Lexington moves into uncharted territory at state tourney — 'It’s such a privilege'

OMAHA — Lexington came to Morrison Stadium last week for their 10th state tournament appearance in 12 years and 11th time overall. They had advanced to the semifinals four times before that, but never any further.
“We always choke,” Lexington’s Fredy Vargas said.
On Monday, the Class B No. 2 Minutemen defeated No. 8 Mount Michael 1-0 to advance to their first state championship game in school history.
“It’s such a privilege to let those guys get through and get a chance to play for a state title,” head coach Jess McHargue said. “In our Latino community, fútbol is number one. You can see it in our crowds.”
Vargas scored the lone goal in the match in the 53rd minute, his 15th of the season. Yoskar Galvan chipped in a pass over the top of the defense to Vargas, who slotted the ball into an empty net. Mount Michael goalkeeper Kyle Pelan looked in position to gather the ball and kill off the chance, but one of his defenders ran into him.
“It had to be the slowest goal in soccer history,” McHargue said.
The goal was something in the making for Lexington. They had four shots on goal in the first 15 minutes of the match and squandered several opportunities. Lexington finished with 19 total shots, with nine being on target.
“The guys kept responded well, we had to put together 80 minutes,” McHargue said. “It was one of the first times we had to do that all year.”
Midway through the first half, Pelan made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless on balls that were inches away from finding the back of the net.
Harper Held came close to equalizing for the Knights with six minutes left in the first. He received a cross at the back post but put his shot over the goal.
Joe Chouinard put a header over the crossbar with just a few minutes remaining in the match as well.
Lexington will play Omaha Skutt on Wednesday for the state championship. Skutt defeated Lexington 3-1 in March. The Minutemen have not played Bennington.
“We have always been talking about next game is the big game,” Vargas said. “The atmosphere is going to be amazing. I’m just looking forward to a great game.”