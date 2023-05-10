OMAHA — Sophomore forward Austin Kaiser scored three goals, and senior forward Kai Olbrich scored two to lead the top-ranked Bennington boys soccer team to a 6-1 win against unranked Conestoga in the first round of the Class B state tournament on Wednesday.

Ayo Makinde had the other goal for the Badgers. It was his 35th of the season, tied for the most in the state.

At halftime, Bennington led 4-0.

Kaiser opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match with a goal right on the doorstep of the goal on a ball Conestoga couldn’t clear on a couple of attempts.

Kaiser got his second goal of the match just six minutes later when he chipped a shot over the goalie.

Olbrich scored the next two goals for leads of 3-0 and 4-0.

Bennington (18-0) is in the state semifinals for third straight year, and will try for its first appearance in the finals.

Conestoga got its goal midway through the second half, scored by senior Jack Welch. He scored on a centering pass from Jayden Widler.

Bennington led in shots on goal, 19-1.

Conestoga (13-5) was playing at state for the first time in 21 years, and just the second time overall.

