OMAHA — A Metro Conference boys soccer title is the first big accomplishment in any given season.

This year, Papillion-La Vista South was the Metro champion. And now they’ve reached another major milestone by reaching the final four of the Class A bracket at the state tournament.

“Anyone who can win the Metro championship absolutely has a chance to win state,” Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence said.

On Monday, Colin Macke scored two goals to lead sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South to a 5-2 win against No. 10 Lincoln Southeast in the first round.

Papillion-La Vista South (15-5) advances to face No. 1 Gretna in the semifinals on Friday.

To win the Metro, a team must win four matches over five days. In April, the Titans did that against Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Omaha Westside and Millard North.

“Going through that, it’s like going through the gauntlet,” Lawrence said. “You’re going through some of the best teams in the state. And to win that showed the guys that they can be here right now. I think it gave us a lot of confidence.”

On Monday, Brodie Anderson got the first goal for the Titans in the 15th minute. Then Royceon Skogerboe made it 2-0 with a score right in front of the goal.

Macke made it 3-0 with a great shot through a lot of traffic in front of the net.

In the second half, the Titans’ lead reached 4-0 with a score by Drew Darnold.

Southeast got its first goal 47 minutes into the match, scored by Tyson Klein.

Then Southeast got another goal on a penalty kick by Angel Arellanes to cut its deficit to 4-2.

But Macke’s second of the match, with 12 minutes remaining, ended the Knights’ comeback attempt. He finished off a great centering pass from Quintin Dewitt right in front of the goal.

Papillion-La Vista South led in shots, 20-12.

Papillion-La Vista South has made the semifinals one year after coming up just short in a shootout loss against Omaha Bryan in the first round.

“Coming back from last year, losing in a shootout it was tough,” Macke said. “But it feels amazing winning handily and moving on to the semis.”

Papillion-La Vista South last made the semifinals in 2012, and had lost in the first round in its three most recent appearances.

“For the last 10 years we’ve been a top team,” Lawrence said. “We’ve been a top 10 team every year, and sometimes in the top 5. We’ve made it to state several times, but have never gotten over that hump. So it was nice to kill that. It’s been 11 years since we made it to the second round. It’s good to be back. It’s been a goal of ours for a while.”

