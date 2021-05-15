State soccer: Gretna's extra work in shootout situations is just the (finals) ticket as Dragons outlast Spartans

OMAHA — Coach Digger Hawkins had his No. 2 Gretna girls soccer team focus on penalty kicks every practice this season. His staff has tried everything to get the players more comfortable taking the kicks to end a game.
Last week, the Dragons dropped a penalty shootout against Millard North in their district final.
On Saturday, they rebounded from that with a 6-5 shootout advantage against No. 3 Lincoln East en route to a 2-1 victory in an instant classic in the Class A state tournament semifinals at Morrison Stadium. The Dragons advance to the school’s first Class A championship match.
Gretna forward Sarah Weber, the state’s leading goal scorer, missed the first shot, the only kick the Dragons missed in the shootout.
“We talked about players stepping up,” Hawkins said. “But shootouts are a flip of a coin.”
The two teams spent 100 minutes exchanging chances, starting from the first 15 seconds of the match when Gretna’s Savannah Defini put a shot on net. Ava Makovicka gave the Dragons the lead off a corner kick inside of two minutes.
Haley Peterson, a Husker recruit, equalized for Lincoln East with more than six minutes to go in the first half. She lofted a free kick from 35 yards out to the far corner.
“This team knows how to respond,” Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews said. “They know how to face challenges and adversities in a game, and they continue to rise above. I can’t ask any more of them.”
Peterson had a chance to score a go-ahead goal a few minutes later on an attempt that was first saved, before she struck the crossbar on a rebound.
Weber, who is also a Nebraska signee, started the second half aggressively. She ripped off two quick shots on goal and struck the frame of the goal twice. A free kick from Weber the same spot Peterson scored in the first half also was saved.
Peterson had a breakaway chance to win the game with under three minutes to go that was pushed away by Gretna’s goalkeeper Rainna Daharsh.
Daharsh stepped up to make two saves in the penalty shootout. Taylor Daffer sealed the Gretna win by making her penalty in the seventh round.
Lincoln East’s season ends with a 16-2 record, and it's the second season in a row the Spartans' season has ended in the state semifinals. Their only two losses of the season came in shootouts, Saturday and one against Lincoln Southwest in April.
“They (Lincoln East) should feel proud that they should feel proud that they fought for one another for 100 minutes and left everything on the field,” Mathews said. “I said, 'Leave with your heads held high. I know you are sad but be proud that you fought for one another.'"