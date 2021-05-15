State soccer: Gretna's extra work in shootout situations is just the (finals) ticket as Dragons outlast Spartans

Peterson had a chance to score a go-ahead goal a few minutes later on an attempt that was first saved, before she struck the crossbar on a rebound.

Weber, who is also a Nebraska signee, started the second half aggressively. She ripped off two quick shots on goal and struck the frame of the goal twice. A free kick from Weber the same spot Peterson scored in the first half also was saved.

Peterson had a breakaway chance to win the game with under three minutes to go that was pushed away by Gretna’s goalkeeper Rainna Daharsh.

Daharsh stepped up to make two saves in the penalty shootout. Taylor Daffer sealed the Gretna win by making her penalty in the seventh round.

Lincoln East’s season ends with a 16-2 record, and it's the second season in a row the Spartans' season has ended in the state semifinals. Their only two losses of the season came in shootouts, Saturday and one against Lincoln Southwest in April.

“They (Lincoln East) should feel proud that they should feel proud that they fought for one another for 100 minutes and left everything on the field,” Mathews said. “I said, 'Leave with your heads held high. I know you are sad but be proud that you fought for one another.'"

