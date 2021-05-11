State soccer: Gretna shakes off nerves, reels off four second-half goals to beat Southeast

OMAHA — Gretna exploded for four goals in the second half to beat Lincoln Southeast 5-0 in the first round of the Class A boys state soccer tournament on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
Carter Hinman scored two goals to lead third-ranked Gretna (16-3). Patrick Long, Brett Perkins and Joseph Burns also scored for the Dragons.
Each team had scoring chances in the first half before Hinman broke through with just 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
Hinman beat the Southeast goalie one-on-one with a shot to the far post after the goalie came out to try and make the save.
The Knights had been strong on defense, keeping Gretna out despite the Dragons having seven corner kicks in the first half.
Gretna made it 2-0 when Patrick Long scored eight minutes into the second half after a couple of short passes gave him an open shot in front of the goal. That started a stretch when Gretna scored four goals in 26 minutes.
In the second half, Gretna played more like it had while winning 15 times prior to the state tournament.
“A few of the younger guys psyched themselves out going into the game,” said Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb. “You could see it in their legs the first 10 or 15 minutes that they started to panic and get lethargic, but after that, they realized it’s the same game. It’s the 19th game.”
Gretna scored again on Perkins’ goal off a corner kick midway through the second half, and then Hinman scored his second of the match to make it 4-0. Gretna’s final goal was also on a corner kick, with Burns scoring on a header.
Gretna finished with 11 shots on goal, and Southeast five.
“Gretna is explosive,” said Southeast coach Mike Rozsa. “We were able to contain for 39 minutes in that first half. But we recognize that they are an explosive team.”
Southeast (11-5) played a match in the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
The Knights did so with a roster with just three seniors.
“We can build on this,” Rozsa said. “We learned today what it takes to be a top-level team. We’ve got to push harder, and we see we got to know how to put balls in the back of the net. We played some pretty solid defense, but we need to do better on the offensive side.”
Gretna will play Omaha South in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Those teams also played in the semifinals in 2019, with South winning 4-0.
“In our first year in Class A we ran into them into the semifinals and we were shell shocked,” Ortlieb said. “We haven’t seen speed or talent like that all season. Now we’ve seen them and played a Class A schedule and been tested in different ways. To get to the semifinals, it’s an honor.”
