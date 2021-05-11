State soccer: Gretna shakes off nerves, reels off four second-half goals to beat Southeast

Gretna scored again on Perkins’ goal off a corner kick midway through the second half, and then Hinman scored his second of the match to make it 4-0. Gretna’s final goal was also on a corner kick, with Burns scoring on a header.

Gretna finished with 11 shots on goal, and Southeast five.

“Gretna is explosive,” said Southeast coach Mike Rozsa. “We were able to contain for 39 minutes in that first half. But we recognize that they are an explosive team.”

Southeast (11-5) played a match in the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Knights did so with a roster with just three seniors.

“We can build on this,” Rozsa said. “We learned today what it takes to be a top-level team. We’ve got to push harder, and we see we got to know how to put balls in the back of the net. We played some pretty solid defense, but we need to do better on the offensive side.”

Gretna will play Omaha South in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Those teams also played in the semifinals in 2019, with South winning 4-0.