OMAHA — Top-ranked Gretna ran its winning streak to 44 over three seasons with a 1-0 win against No. 5 Omaha Westside in the semifinals of the Class A girls state soccer tournament on Friday.

Gretna (20-0) will play for a rare third straight state championship in this division on Monday against Lincoln Southwest.

Westside did well to hold down the Dragons’ offense for much of the match.

“Westside is a really good team,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “We are in the semifinals of the state championship tournament, and there are no more easy teams. And they are just as motivated to get to the finals.”

Senior midfielder Ava Makovicka scored the winning goal with 21 minutes remaining in the second half.

Makovicka gained possession after a punt by the Westside goalie. Before the goalie was able to get back into position in the net, Makovicka quickly fired off a shot from about 35 yards that sailed in the top of the goal.

“Credit to Ava,” Hutchison said. “A head’s up play. On a day when we struggled with making the right pass, she read the game and put a beautiful ball in the back of the net, and now we get to play on Monday.”

Gretna led in shots on goal, 12-2.

In the first round at state Gretna won 6-0 against Papillion-La Vista, and the team has five straight shutouts overall.

