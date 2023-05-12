OMAHA — Top-ranked Gretna ran its winning streak to 44 over three seasons with a 1-0 win against No. 5 Omaha Westside in the semifinals of the Class A girls state soccer tournament on Friday.
Gretna (20-0) will play for a rare third straight state championship in this division on Monday against Lincoln Southwest.
Westside did well to hold down the Dragons’ offense for much of the match.
“Westside is a really good team,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “We are in the semifinals of the state championship tournament, and there are no more easy teams. And they are just as motivated to get to the finals.”
Senior midfielder Ava Makovicka scored the winning goal with 21 minutes remaining in the second half.
Makovicka gained possession after a punt by the Westside goalie. Before the goalie was able to get back into position in the net, Makovicka quickly fired off a shot from about 35 yards that sailed in the top of the goal.
“Credit to Ava,” Hutchison said. “A head’s up play. On a day when we struggled with making the right pass, she read the game and put a beautiful ball in the back of the net, and now we get to play on Monday.”
Gretna led in shots on goal, 12-2.
In the first round at state Gretna won 6-0 against Papillion-La Vista, and the team has five straight shutouts overall.
Photos: Class A state soccer moves into semifinal round
Lincoln Southwest celebrates after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A semifinal match to advance to the championship at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest celebrates after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state semifinal on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (left) high-fives teammates after scoring a go-ahead goal in overtime of a Class A state semifinal against Lincoln East on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Molly Riggins (7) and Lincoln East's Keely Yager (17) fight for a loose ball during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keely Yager (17) shares a smile in front of the East bench during a Class A semifinal match against Lincoln Southwest at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's MaKynlie Cade (20) chases the ball with Lincoln Southwest's Izzie Kiser (left) during a Class A state semifinal on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's MaKynlie Cade (right) falls while going for the ball against Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) during a Class A state semifinal Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Ashley Bredthauer (10) makes a pass against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Page Monson (11) takes a long-rage shot against Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) reacts to a referee's call against Omaha Westside during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Ava Makovicka (right) embraces Kendall Dobberstein (28) after scoring a goal against Omaha Westside during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) flips a ball up in the air against Omaha Westside's Rebecca Nilius (22) during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) races ahead as the ball bounces over her head against Omaha Westside during a Class A semifinal match at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg (5) takes a shot on goal against Creighton Prep during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg (5) takes a shot on goal against Creighton Prep during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Mabast Alawdi (11) fights through contact against Creighton Prep's Drayton Beber (left) during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Henry Spethman (right) collects himself after a Creighton Prep goal during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest fans react after a penalty was called against the Silver Hawks during a Class A state semifinal match against Creighton Prep on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Lincoln Southwest fan reacts after a penalty was called against the Silver Hawks during a Class A state semifinal match against Creighton Prep on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Lincoln Southwest fan yells after a penalty was called against the Silver Hawks during a Class A state semifinal match against Creighton Prep on Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (middle) is celebrated by Brenden Zuerlein (left) and Max Matthies (right) after scoring a goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Max Matthies (right) embraces Thomas Pisasale (3) after Pisasale scored against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) hits a back flip while being cheered on by Max Matthies (7) and Jack Johnson (11) after scoring the go-ahead goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (10) and Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (middle) leap into the air for a header during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Owen Glogowski (6) fends off Lincoln Southwest's Landon Holmberg (5) during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Caedmon Schwanke (22) dribbles the ball while being chased by Creighton Prep's Zamere Issaka (14) during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
