State soccer: Gretna beats Millard North 2-1 to capture Class A girls crown
topical
CLASS A GIRLS STATE SOCCER

State soccer: Gretna beats Millard North 2-1 to capture Class A girls crown

  • Updated
Millard North vs. Gretna, 5.18

Gretna players celebrate their 2-1 win over Millard North in the Class A girls soccer state championship Tuesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

OMAHA — Gretna avenged its only loss of the season and won a state championship on the same day.

Second-ranked Gretna beat No. 6 Millard North 2-1 in the Class A girls state soccer championship match on Tuesday.

Millard North gave Gretna its only loss two weeks ago in the district championship, 2-1 in a shootout.

Gretna scored just nine minutes into the match on Sarah Weber's goal. The Millard North goalie couldn’t pull in a ball sent into the box, and Weber blasted in the loose ball into the top of the goal from 8 yards. That was the 100th career goal for the future Nebraska soccer player, coming in just three seasons.

Late in the second half, Gretna scored again on a great team goal by Savannah Defini. Allison Marshall passed a ball right in front of the goal, where Defini one-touched it in for the score.

The finish to the match was intense after Millard North cut its deficit to 2-1 with 1:52 remaining. Ever Loverdige headed in a shot in front of the goal after a great ball lofted into the goal box by Teagan Lynch.

Gretna led in shots on goal 15-4.

It’s the fourth state title for Gretna, but the first since moving to Class A in 2019.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

