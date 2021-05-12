State soccer: Future Husker Weber sets Class A scoring record in Gretna win; Marian prevails in OT

OMAHA — Sarah Weber scored three goals to lead second-ranked Gretna to a 4-1 win against Kearney in the first round of the Class A girls state soccer tournament Wednesday.

Weber scored the Dragons’ first three goals of the match, including two in the first half.

With her third goal, the future Husker set the Class A state record for goals in a season with 47, passing the 46 scored by Hannah Davis of Lincoln Southwest in 2017.

Freshman Allison Marshall scored the final goal for Gretna.

Harley Straka scored for Kearney (12-6).

Gretna outshot Kearney 19-2.

Omaha Marian 1, North Platte 0, OT: No. 4 Omaha Marian finally broke through on its 31st shot on goal of the match, and held on to win in overtime.

Olivia Heinert scored 9 minutes, 27 seconds into the 20-minute overtime. She was on the end of a crossing pass into the penalty box, turned and shot from about 15 yards. It was her team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Omaha Marian had a 5-3 record in April, but has since won 10 straight matches. The Crusaders are one win away from reaching the state championship match for a seventh straight season.