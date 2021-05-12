State soccer: Future Husker Weber sets Class A scoring record in Gretna state tourney win

OMAHA — Sarah Weber scored three goals to lead second-ranked Gretna to a 4-1 win against Kearney in the first round of the Class A girls state tournament on Wednesday.

Weber scored the Dragons’ first three goals of the match, including two in the first half.

With her third goal of the match the future Husker set the Class A state record for goals in a season with 47, passing the 46 scored by Hannah Davis of Lincoln Southwest in 2017.

Freshman Allison Marshall scored the final goal for Gretna.

Harley Straka scored for Kearney (12-6).

Gretna outshot Kearney 19-2.

