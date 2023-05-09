OMAHA — Omaha Westside forward Addison Kasel raised her hands in disbelief. Another offsides call? In a first-round Class A state tournament battle with Omaha Marian, frustration mounted with each aggressive Warrior advance into Crusader territory.

Then, over the course of 10 minutes, the dam broke with four second-half Westside goals for a 4-1 win.

And it was Kasel, falling as she knocked in a goal from 15 yards out, who delivered the game-winner in the 64th minute. For good measure, she added an insurance goal in the 69th minute. And the Warriors (13-5) tacked on another in the 71st minute when freshman Nora Johnson scored on a breakaway.

The fifth-seeded Warriors advanced to the semifinal round of the Class A Tournament to face juggernaut Gretna, which routed Papillion-LaVista in the day’s opening game. Westside lost 2-0 to Gretna during the regular season.

But the Warriors lost to Marian (15-4) during the regular season, too. Aside from a brief moment in the second half, when Crusader Alayna Hauser’s goal gave her team a brief lead, nothing about Tuesday’s rematch would have suggested it.

For much of the opening half, Westside — with many players sporting red-dyed hair — controlled the action, consistently getting open runs toward the Crusader goal. The Warriors had four shots on goal and four corner kicks, including one that junior forward Addison Kasel nearly finished off with a header. Earlier in the half, Westside midfielder Elizabeth Nilius sent a free kick just over the crossbar.

Marian’s lone first-half corner kick, meanwhile, was grabbed midair by Westside goalie Delani Daubman, who leapt into traffic to stop the scoring threat.

Early in the second half, the Crusaders took a lead when Paige Miller wrapped a pass around a Westside defender to Hauser, who popped in a goal from yards away in the 42nd minute of the match.

But the Warriors kept pressing ahead, drawing several offsides penalties as they outran Marian to long passes. Finally, in the 61st minute, junior Sydney Hagan stayed onside, raced down a long ball, and rocketed one by Marian goalie Hayden Blaney.

The floodgates opened shortly thereafter, with Kasel scoring her 10th and 11th goals of the season.

Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista 0: The top-ranked Gretna girls soccer team spread the wealth throughout another dominant performance at Morrison Stadium.

Six different Dragons scored in the game, beginning with London Defini in the 8th minute. By halftime, the defending champions had opened a 5-0 lead.

Other Gretna scorers: Sonora Defini, Allison Marshall, Karli Williams, Addie LaRock and Isabelle Franks.

