State soccer: From 'scariest thing' to thrill of victory, Ernstmeyer leads Warriors to first-ever semifinals appearance

OMAHA — After 100 minutes of soccer where not a whole lot happened, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central’s match against Columbus Scotus was done in a flash once it got to a shootout.
Fifth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran beat No. 8 Scotus 1-0 in the first round of the Class B girls state tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.
The Warriors won the shootout 3-0. Lincoln Lutheran was perfect in the shootout, with the Warriors shooters each making their attempts and senior goalie Addi Ernstmeyer saving all three shots she faced.
A shootout usually lasts at least five rounds, but the Warriors had the win wrapped up after just three rounds.
“We went to this shootout thing and it was fortunate that we put three in, and had a couple of nice saves by our keeper,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Dave Gosselin said.
McKenzie Derowitsch, Lauren Stull and Shanae Bergt each made their shots for the Warriors in the shootout.
Lincoln Lutheran (13-3) advances to the semifinals for the first time in program history, on its fourth attempt.
The Warriors will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. on Monday.
While the shootout went fast if you were watching, it didn’t feel that way if you were playing goalie, Ernstmeyer said.
“That seemed like the longest time ever,” Ernstmeyer said. “It was intense, but it was good.”
The only other shootout for each team this season came against each other, when Lincoln Lutheran beat Scotus 1-0 in April.
“Man, shootouts are the scariest thing,” Ernstmeyer said. “I’m not the biggest fan of them. It’s a good thing my coach has us practice them. Props to my team for getting what they needed to get done in the shootout.”
This was the first season with Ernstmeyer as the starting goalie. She had played in the field as a freshman and sophomore.
But it didn’t look like that during the shootout.
“I’ve never seen a keeper read balls before they’re even shot, and she’s standing there waiting for the ball,” Gosselin said. “You might see a diving save, but to have that sort of thing was amazing.”
Neither team had many great scoring chances through 100 minutes. The shots on goal were tied after regulation 4-4. The shots were still tied again after regulation 5-5.
Scotus had one of the best scoring chances of the match midway through overtime on a breakaway, but Ernstmeyer made the save.
Now Lincoln Lutheran will play in a state semifinal for the first time.
“It’s really incredible,” Ernstmeyer said. “I’m so proud of this team for how far we’ve come, and for not having a season last year it’s incredible what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.