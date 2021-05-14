State soccer: From 'scariest thing' to thrill of victory, Ernstmeyer leads Warriors to first-ever semifinals appearance

“That seemed like the longest time ever,” Ernstmeyer said. “It was intense, but it was good.”

The only other shootout for each team this season came against each other, when Lincoln Lutheran beat Scotus 1-0 in April.

“Man, shootouts are the scariest thing,” Ernstmeyer said. “I’m not the biggest fan of them. It’s a good thing my coach has us practice them. Props to my team for getting what they needed to get done in the shootout.”

This was the first season with Ernstmeyer as the starting goalie. She had played in the field as a freshman and sophomore.

But it didn’t look like that during the shootout.

“I’ve never seen a keeper read balls before they’re even shot, and she’s standing there waiting for the ball,” Gosselin said. “You might see a diving save, but to have that sort of thing was amazing.”

Neither team had many great scoring chances through 100 minutes. The shots on goal were tied after regulation 4-4. The shots were still tied again after regulation 5-5.

Scotus had one of the best scoring chances of the match midway through overtime on a breakaway, but Ernstmeyer made the save.