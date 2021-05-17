 Skip to main content
State soccer: Fredy Vargas' goal leads Lexington into first state final
OMAHA — Class B No. 2 Lexington advanced to its first state title match in school history with a 1-0 win over No. 8 Mount Michael in a Class B boys soccer semifinal Monday at Morrison Stadium.

Fredy Vargas scored in the 53rd minute to give the Minutemen the lead, his team-leading 19th goal of the season. Martinez capitalized on a collision between the Mount Michael (12-6) goalkeeper and a defender.

Lexington (20-1) outshot the Knights 19-6. It will play the winner of Omaha Skutt/Bennington on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

