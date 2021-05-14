 Skip to main content
State soccer: Ernstmeyer shuts down Columbus Scotus in shootout to lift Lincoln Lutheran/RC to first-ever state semifinal
GIRLS STATE SOCCER

Columbus Scotus vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC, 5.14

Columbus Scotus' Ava Kuhl and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central's Sierra Springer battle for the ball during a first-round game in the Class B girls state soccer tournament Friday at Morrison Stadium.

 LILY SMITH, The World-Herald

OMAHA — No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central beat No. 8 Columbus Scotus 1-0 in the first round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament on Friday.

The Warriors won the shootout 3-0, with junior goalie Addi Ernstmeyer saving all three shots she faced.

Lincoln Lutheran advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history in its fourth attempt.

The Warriors will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. Monday.

Lutheran also beat Columbus Scotus during the regular season 1-0 in a shootout.

Check back for photos and updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

