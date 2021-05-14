State soccer: Ernstmeyer shuts down Columbus Scotus in shootout to lift Lincoln Lutheran/RC to first-ever state semifinal

OMAHA — No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central beat No. 8 Columbus Scotus 1-0 in the first round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament on Friday.

The Warriors won the shootout 3-0, with junior goalie Addi Ernstmeyer saving all three shots she faced.

Lincoln Lutheran advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history in its fourth attempt.

The Warriors will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m. Monday.

Lutheran also beat Columbus Scotus during the regular season 1-0 in a shootout.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

