OMAHA — Third-ranked Omaha Duchesne erupted with three goals over 23 minutes in the second half to beat unranked Omaha Gross 3-0 in the first round of the Class B girls state soccer tournament on Thursday.
Sophomore forward Claire Quattrocchi scored the winning goal with 30 minutes remaining in the second half. Tatum Vaughan and June Mullen also scored.
Omaha Gross (8-7) was a surprise state team. In the district final, 16th seed Gross beat No. 1 seed Northwest 1-0.
› Check back for updates to this story, and more photos
Reach Brent C. Wagner at bwagner@journalstar.com or 402-473-7435.