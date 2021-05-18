OMAHA — Omaha South is still perfect in state championship soccer matches.

The top-ranked Packers beat Lincoln Southwest 3-2 in a shootout in the Class A boys state championship match in front of a crowd of about 5,000 spectators Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

Omaha South (20-1) has won four state championships, each in the past nine years, including in 2019. The Packers improve to 4-0 all-time in state title matches.

It’s the only loss of the season for Southwest (17-1), which had its first undefeated regular season in program history.

Omaha South won the shootout 6-5. Five rounds weren’t enough, so the shootout went to sudden death. In the seventh round, Omaha South goalie Rodolfo Ramirez made a diving save. Aaron Rodriguez made the winning kick with a shot to the left corner. Then the celebration was on, with hundreds of South students running onto the field to celebrate with their classmates.

Most of the drama came in the final 20 minutes of regulation, overtime and the shootout.

With 16 minutes left in the second half, Omaha South took a 2-1 lead with a goal scored by Wawa Palga on a penalty kick. Bryan Cruz drew the penalty after being taken down in the box after making a run up the wing.

But right after the goal, Palga received a red card and was ejected from the match for making an unsportsmanlike gesture to the Southwest crowd, meaning South played with one fewer player for the final 16 minutes of regulation.

With a one-goal lead, South was able to focus on defense, and Southwest wasn’t able to take advantage for the first 14 minutes of the one-man advantage.

But with just 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining in regulation, Southwest tied the match. Eli Rhodes scored with a remarkable shot from about 25 yards on a free kick. Rhodes ripped a shot over the wall of defenders and just inside the post.

It was such a great shot, at such a huge moment, that Southwest coach Derek Scheich jumped on the bench and pumped his fists at the Southwest student section.

“It was surreal,” Scheich said. “You kind of dream of those scenarios, and for him to step up and hit that free kick with 80 seconds left in the match, he’s a big-time player. For my money, he’s the best midfield in the state.”

South never trailed in the match. The Packers’ first goal was scored by David Rojas five minutes into the second half after a corner kick. He flicked the shot over the goalie right in front of the goal.

But just three minutes later Southwest tied the match 1-1. After a free kick, Omaha South had a few seconds to clear the ball but could not. Brayden Kramer came out of a mess of people in front of the goal and scored from 6 yards past a diving goalie.

Both teams had a 1-0 record in shootouts this season before Tuesday, and Omaha South coach Joe Maass liked the Packers’ chances.

“Yeah, they have the (NCAA) Division I goalkeeper (Nolan Fuelberth), so they have to be favored, but I still felt really, really good about our ability to win that,” Maass said. “If you walk into the playground in south Omaha, the first thing you see is a bunch of kids standing in front of a goal and shooting PKs, even if there is nobody there. I always feel good in a shootout.”

Southwest played most of the match without two starters. Ramzy Hamouda, who scored in the semifinals, didn’t play at all after being injured in the semifinals. Defender John Hohl was injured in the first half on Tuesday.

During the shootout, there were thousands of people on their feet, many of them near the goal where the shootout occurred.

As the shootout kept going, Southwest had to turn to shooters who hadn’t done anything like that in a varsity match.

“We were at least seven or eight deep,” said Scheich of his shooter lineup. “We had guys that were hurt that couldn’t take them. I know they played a guy down, but we were missing Ramzy the whole match, which is one of our best players, and we had two guys get hurt in the match.

“I’m just super-proud of everybody for stepping up and fighting until the bitter end.”

Southwest almost won the shootout in the fifth round. Fuelberth came out of goal to take a kick and made it a 4-3 lead. With a save on the next attempt, the Silver Hawks would have won. Fuelberth got a piece of the South kick, but couldn’t completely make the save, and the shootout went on.

The Packers’ latest title is a sign of how the program is going to keep being a title contender. After last season was canceled, only three starters remained from the 2019 title team for South, but they still won again.

“Coming back this year I didn’t know how it would turn out, but I knew we still had a lot left,” Maass said. “It’s kind of a process. You come into our school and you go through the system, and then when you get to the top you get a chance to play for state titles.”

Southwest was the first boys or girls team from Lincoln to reach a state soccer final since 2014, when the Southwest boys won.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

