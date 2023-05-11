OMAHA — The last time Presley Douglas left a state soccer match it was in an ambulance.

After notching a hat trick in her return Thursday, the Omaha Skutt sophomore took a more conventional route — checking out early.

Douglas tallied three goals and Omaha Skutt cruised to a 4-1 win over Elkhorn North in the opening round of the Class B girls tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The two-time defending state champion SkyHawks advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, winning an eighth straight tourney opener and a seventh consecutive tournament match.

Douglas, who was knocked out of the state final a year ago with a head injury, got right into the mix on Thursday, scoring in the fifth minute on a rebound off the frame.

She’d put away a corner kick from Tess Behrens later in the half, then add a third 10 minutes after the break.

After missing the majority of her season with a meniscus injury that she aggravated at the state basketball tournament, Douglas doubled her goal total in 50 minutes of game action on Thursday. She’s now scored in all four career state tournament matches in her career.

Addison Burt put the cherry on top with her fifth of the season in the 55th minute, punching home a loose ball in the box off of a corner kick.

A win on Saturday would put SkyHawks into the Class B championship match for the 14th time in 15 seasons. They’ve won eight titles in that stretch.

Omaha Mercy 2, Scotus CC 1, OT: Melina Nelson’s shot from distance in the 98th minute gave Omaha Mercy an overtime win against Columbus Scotus in the opening round of the girls state soccer tournament.

It appeared as if the two were headed to a shootout before a long shot from Nelson, a sophomore, found its way over the head of Weber and into the far right side of the goal. It was her sixth of the season.

The win puts the Monarchs into their third semifinal in five seasons, where a familiar foe will be waiting. Mercy will meet two-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The teams met in the River Cities Conference tournament championship late last month, a match Skutt won 2-0.

