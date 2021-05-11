State soccer: Creighton Prep wins in shootout in last match for retiring Millard South coach

OMAHA — The best match of the first day of the Class A state soccer tournament was the last one, with No. 5-ranked Creighton Prep beating No. 8 Millard South 3-2 in a shootout in the first round Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

It was the only match of the day decided by one goal. Creighton Prep won the shootout 4-2, with Millard South having two kicks sail high over the goal.

It was an exciting, back-and-forth match with numerous oh-my moments. Millard South scored a goal when a shot hit the post, but deflected to another player who shot it in. And a Prep defender saved a goal just before the ball crossed the goal line.

Prep twice held one-goal leads, in the first half and second half, but Millard South answered each goal within about seven minutes.

With 22 minutes remaining in the second half, Millard South’s Ryan Lee scored to tie the match 2-2. A shot that had hit the goal post bounced to Lee, who shot and scored.

But neither team scored for the next 40 minutes of regulation and overtime, sending the match to a shootout.

This was the final match for retiring Millard South coach Jim Cooney, who got the Patriots back to state this year for the first time since Patriots' 2008 state championship team.