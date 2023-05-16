OMAHA — In April, the Creighton Prep boys soccer team — the nine-time state champions — had an 0-3 record.

In May, in another picture perfect evening for high school soccer in the state, Creighton Prep celebrated a state championship after a 2-1 win against No. 1 Gretna in the Class A final on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.

The combined attendance for the two boys championship matches was 6,899. Fans watched from all four sides of the field. When the Class A match began fans were still lined up to get in.

It was two seniors — Owen Glogowski and Jacob Hove — that scored for the Junior Jays, part of a class that worked hard to make sure it wasn’t a forgettable season Creighton Prep.

Creighton Prep lost its first three matches of the season against quality teams in Millard North, Gretna and Lincoln Southwest. The Junior Jays were just 2-5 to start the year. At one point five starters were out with injuries.

But No. 4 Creighton Prep (14-6) ended the season with a 10 match winning streak. Its six losses are the second-most ever for a Class A boys champion.

Prep added to its state record for most state titles, with the Junior Jays’ 10 titles the most for any boys program in state history, one more than Omaha Skutt, which won its ninth earlier on Tuesday.

Prep opened the scoring with 12:52 left in the first half, scored by Glogowski. He scored right in front of the goal on an open net after the goalie came out of the net to try and make the save on a ball launched into the scoring area by Drayton Beber.

The match opened with some great back-and-forth action.

Prep looked like it may gain first advantage when it earned a penalty kick 18 minutes into the first half. But Gretna goalie Curtis Oberg blocked the shot.

Soon after that all eyes were on Gretna forward Michael Stukenholtz on a breakaway, but Prep goalie Payton Travis made the save.

Early in the second half, the Junior Jays’ lead reached 2-0 when Hove scored on a header. He finished off a free kick sent by Thomas Pisasale.

Gretna got its deficit to one goal when Brett Perkins scored on a penalty kick with 24:37 remaining.

Prep led in shots on goal, 13-5.