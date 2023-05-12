OMAHA — What’s up with Creighton Prep?

The most successful boys soccer program in the state had an un-Creighton Prep-like 2-5 record to start the season as the team dealt with injuries to key players and dropped matches to quality teams.

But the Junior Jays will still finish in a familiar spot in the Class A state championship match.

The No. 4-ranked Junior Jays are rolling at the right time with nine straight wins following a 2-1 win against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in the state semifinals Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton Prep is playing in the state tournament for a 15th consecutive season and has the record for most state championships (nine) and finals appearances (16).

On Friday, Tommy Pisasale got the first goal with 18 minutes remaining in the second half. He scored on a free kick from about 35 yards, his shot taking one bounce in front of the goal and crossing the goal line.

“It felt amazing,” Pisasale said. “It’s hot out here, so we knew we didn’t want to go into overtime. I just felt like I needed to get a goal for my team.”

The lead reached 2-0 six minutes later when Owen Glogowski took a pass from Max Matthies and scored in front of the goal.

Southwest made things interesting at the finish with a goal with 5:09 remaining scored by Lane Kruse on a ball sent into the scoring area by Tanner Novosad.

The Junior Jays dominated in shots on goal, 13-1.

“They’re tenacious,” Southwest coach Derek Scheich said. “They got a lot of big guys that are fast, and also technical. I don’t know what the heck was going on with them earlier in the year — I think they had some injuries — but they have definitely righted the ship when it mattered the most.”

Southwest beat Creighton Prep 3-1 in the second week of the season.

At one point, the Junior Jays were missing five starters due to injuries.

“The season was going sideways a little bit when we were 4-6, but with (Pisasale) and his senior friends, I’ve never seen that kind of leadership before,” Creighton Prep coach Tom Hoover said.

The Creighton Prep vs. Gretna state championship match on Tuesday evening will be the third time they’ve played this season, with one win for each. The most recent match was won by Prep 3-2 in a shootout.

At the state tournament this week, Gretna won its two matches at state 8-1 and 6-1.

“They’re just burying teams,” Hoover said. “We’ll give them a good match, and do the best we can. (Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb) does a good job with those guys, and they’ve got some great scorers.

“I can’t wait. For a soccer fan — as I am — I would love to watch this game. I’ve got the best seat in the house.”

Photos: Class A state soccer moves into semifinal round