OMAHA — When a team qualifies for a state tournament, it’s a source of pride for the school and community.

That’s what the Conestoga boys soccer team was for the past five days.

For the first time in 21 years, the team qualified for the state with a shootout win against Norris last week in the district championship. It was just the second time Conestoga made it to state and comes just seven years after the program didn’t have enough players for a varsity team.

The Cougars, however, were overmatched Wednesday, losing 6-1 against No. 1 ranked Bennington in the opening round of the Class B tournament at Morrison Stadium.

Bennington will play Schuyler in the semifinals on Saturday.

The soccer team was the only boys or girls sports team at Conestoga to qualify as a team for a state tournament this school year.

It was the first time since 2020 (boys wrestling state duals) that Conestoga had any team qualify for a state event as a team.

To be the team that got Conestoga to a state tournament this year was very exciting and rewarding for the soccer program, coach Larry Welch said.

“And the little towns of Murray and Nehawka gave us a parade on the way out with the bus,” Welch said. “When you get that kind of enthusiasm it’s a lot of fun. A lot of people came, and we appreciated what the town did so much. Everything about this was a fantastic experience.”

Conestoga is one of the smallest schools in the state with a soccer program, with only about 100 boys in the school.

And they still made it to the big stage in downtown Omaha at one of the best college soccer stadiums in the nation.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Welch, who has an important job at the State Capital as one of the judges on the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

“The boys were beside themselves. It was a milestone moment for us. Just look where we’re at. This place is amazing. Their goal when they came in (to high school) was to get here, and they made it.”

For Bennington, sophomore forward Austin Kaiser scored three goals, and senior forward Kai Olbrich scored two.

Ayo Makinde had the other goal for the Badgers. It was his 35th of the season, tied for the most in the state.

At halftime, Bennington led 4-0.

Kaiser opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match with a goal right on the doorstep of the goal on a ball Conestoga couldn’t clear on a couple of attempts.

Kaiser got his second goal of the match just six minutes later when he chipped a shot over the goalie.

Olbrich scored the next two goals for leads of 3-0 and 4-0.

“It’s a great feeling to help this team,” Olbrich said. “My goal every game is to help the team do whatever we need to do to win. Today that was two goals and two assists. We’ll see what it is on Saturday.”

Bennington (18-0) is in the state semifinals for the third straight year and will try for its first appearance in the finals.

Conestoga got its goal midway through the second half, scored by senior Jack Welch. He scored on a centering pass from Jayden Widler.

Bennington led in shots on goal, 19-1.

“They’re a really, really good team. They are so skilled,” Welch said. “You can tell that they’ve played together for a long time. They are very difficult to defend. There is a lot of pressure. They hit you from a lot of different ways.”

Schuyler 2, South Sioux City 1: Sophomore Obed Benazo scored two goals in a stretch of about 90 seconds early in the second half to lead Schuyler to the win and a spot in the state semifinals.

The game winner came with 32 minutes remaining in the match, when Benazo took a centering pass from Jose Cruz, settled the ball and drilled the shot right in front of the goal.

South Sioux City finished the match with more shots on goal (17-14). And in the final 10 minutes of the match South Sioux City had two shots that would have tied the match hit off the cross bar.

South Sioux City held a 1-0 lead for about 15 minutes after a first-half goal scored by David Ochoa Arenas.

