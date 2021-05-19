State soccer: Betsworth's two goals carry No. 1 Skutt past Norris for Class B title

OMAHA — Cady Betsworth scored both goals to lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 2-1 win against No. 3 Norris in the Class B girls state soccer championship match on Wednesday.

She scored the game winner with just 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second half at Morrison Stadium.

Betsworth took a centering pass sent into the penalty area from Lake Appell, made a move and drilled a shot through two defenders into the net.

That gives Skutt its eighth state title, but first since 2017.

Skutt opened the scoring 31 minutes into the match. Betsworth scored with a shot from 25 yards after a throw-in. Her shot just got past the diving goalie into the far corner of the goal.

Norris tied the match 1-1 with 25 minutes left in the second half. Freshman Nicole Kettle scored on a header after a corner kick. Clare Macklin perfectly lofted the corner kick to the backside of the goal, where Kettle knocked it in. It was the Titans’ first shot of the match.

It was the only loss of the season for Norris (21-1).

Skutt led 16-2 in shots on goal.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.