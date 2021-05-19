 Skip to main content
State soccer: Betsworth's two goals carry No. 1 Skutt past Norris for Class B title
Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 5.19

Norris' Grace Dowding (right) battles for the ball with Omaha Skutt's Cece Behrens in the first half on Wednesday during the Class B girls state soccer championship at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER. Journal Star

OMAHA — Cady Betsworth scored both goals to lead top-ranked Omaha Skutt to a 2-1 win against No. 3 Norris in the Class B girls state soccer championship match on Wednesday.

She scored the game winner with just 7 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second half at Morrison Stadium.

Betsworth took a centering pass sent into the penalty area from Lake Appell, made a move and drilled a shot through two defenders into the net.

That gives Skutt its eighth state title, but first since 2017.

Skutt opened the scoring 31 minutes into the match. Betsworth scored with a shot from 25 yards after a throw-in. Her shot just got past the diving goalie into the far corner of the goal.

Norris tied the match 1-1 with 25 minutes left in the second half. Freshman Nicole Kettle scored on a header after a corner kick. Clare Macklin perfectly lofted the corner kick to the backside of the goal, where Kettle knocked it in. It was the Titans’ first shot of the match.

It was the only loss of the season for Norris (21-1).

Skutt led 16-2 in shots on goal.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

