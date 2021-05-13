State soccer: Bennington notches first-ever state win, and 'nobody expected us to be here'

OMAHA — An indoor winter season for Class B No. 3 Bennington set the tone for what was to come in the spring. They ran the table and finished with an undefeated record. But they had never had a spring season with more than six wins in their program’s history, let alone make a state tournament.

“Nobody expected us to be here,” coach Dean Limbach said. “For us to be on this stage, in this venue, is a huge step for our program and the players.”

On Thursday night, the Badgers mustered a 1-0 first-round win over Northwest at Morrison Stadium.

“I had people on my club team and in the school saying, 'Bennington soccer sucks,'” junior Adam Baessler said. “People were counting against us the whole time there, and we proved them wrong.”

In a physical game that saw very few opportunities, the Badgers stood in and fought through to extend their season.

“These guys have been focused and they have that drive that they don’t stop,” Limbach said. “They are just so persistent about getting those wins.”