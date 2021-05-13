State soccer: Bennington notches first-ever state win, and 'nobody expected us to be here'

OMAHA — An indoor winter season for Class B No. 3 Bennington set the tone for what was to come in the spring. They ran the table and finished with an undefeated record. But they had never had a spring season with more than six wins in their program’s history, let alone make a state tournament.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” coach Dean Limbach said. “For us to be on this stage, in this venue, is a huge step for our program and the players.”
On Thursday night, the Badgers mustered a 1-0 first-round win over Northwest at Morrison Stadium.
“I had people on my club team and in the school saying, 'Bennington soccer sucks,'” junior Adam Baessler said. “People were counting against us the whole time there, and we proved them wrong.”
In a physical game that saw very few opportunities, the Badgers stood in and fought through to extend their season.
“These guys have been focused and they have that drive that they don’t stop,” Limbach said. “They are just so persistent about getting those wins.”
Bennington had the first scoring chance when a Gage Johnson shot hit the post after a quick build-up play by the Badgers. Another opportunity came just a few minutes later for Oliver Benson, who sent a cross-goal shot just wide.
Northwest’s Parker Janky had a free kick from 25 yards out saved by Bennington in the lone Viking chance of the first half.
Baessler broke the deadlock with 13 minutes remaining in regulation. He received a through ball from Benson, muscled off a defender and slotted home a shot into the opposite corner to give the Badgers the lead.
“I didn’t even know that the ball was coming to me until Oliver screamed my name,” Baessler said. “It was the best ball I had received all season.”
Keaton Miller was inches away from doubling Bennington’s lead with 3 minutes remaining. He dribbled through a couple of defenders and found himself in a one-on-one situation before missing wide. Benson had an opportunity of his own shortly after that he put wide right.
Bennington draws Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt, a team that has not lost a match against a Class B school all season, in a semifinal Monday at 7 p.m.
“It is going to be a big challenge,” Limbach said. “But I think that if we play our style of soccer, I think that we can compete with anybody and we will see on Monday.”