State soccer: Behind two-minute 'motto,' East girls flex scoring prowess in 'whirlwind' win vs. Papio South

Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 17 minutes left in the second half on a free kick from about 25 yards for a 4-3 lead.

“Throughout the season I was kind of struggling on free kicks just with placement, so I’ve been working on them in practice and I think it really paid off,” Peterson said. “My coaches have been helping me with that. It was really awesome to be able to deliver that for my team and get it in the back of the net.”

East extended its lead to 5-3 with a goal by Hill on a breakaway for the Spartans’ third straight goal.

Papio South got the deficit to 5-4 a goal by Savanna Solomon on a penalty kick with 11 minutes left, but couldn’t tie the match. East added another goal with 4:36 left by Waite.

The Spartans outshot Papio South 22-10.

East has scored six goals in each of its three postseason matches.

“We have so many different skill sets, I just think it’s hard for teams to be able to guard us,” Peterson said. “I feel like we just connect really well together, and it’s just hard for teams to stop us.”