State soccer: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Millard North continues improbable run by knocking off mainstay Omaha Marian

OMAHA — Sena Ahovissi and her Millard North teammates had their backs against the wall when they played Gretna in their district final nine days ago. The team embraced their underdog mentality that night to win and clinch a berth into the state tournament, and they have in each of their two games at Morrison Stadium.

The Mustangs continued their Cinderella run through May, defeating No. 4 Omaha Marian 2-1 to advance to the championship game on Tuesday night. They ended the Crusaders' streak of six straight finals appearances.

“We have nothing to lose,” Ahovissi said. “Like against Gretna and Lincoln Southwest we just said, ‘Let’s just go out there and give it our all.’”

At one point this season, Millard North was 8-7. Since then, they have pulled off five straight wins.

“Those seven losses were teaching moments for us, they were learning moments,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “I think now they are just loose now and have been told, ‘Hey we are not supposed to win so let’s go prove some people wrong and play our hearts out.’”