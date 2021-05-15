State soccer: Playing with 'nothing to lose,' Millard North continues improbable run by knocking off mainstay Omaha Marian

OMAHA — Sena Ahovissi and her Millard North teammates had their backs against the wall when they played Gretna in their district final nine days ago. The team embraced their underdog mentality that night to win and clinch a berth into the state tournament, and they have in each of their two games at Morrison Stadium.
The Mustangs continued their Cinderella run through May, defeating No. 4 Omaha Marian 2-1 to advance to the championship game on Tuesday night. They ended the Crusaders' streak of six straight finals appearances.
“We have nothing to lose,” Ahovissi said. “Like against Gretna and Lincoln Southwest we just said, ‘Let’s just go out there and give it our all.’”
At one point this season, Millard North was 8-7. Since then, they have pulled off five straight wins.
“Those seven losses were teaching moments for us, they were learning moments,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “I think now they are just loose now and have been told, ‘Hey we are not supposed to win so let’s go prove some people wrong and play our hearts out.’”
The state finals are nothing new for the Mustangs. This will be their 17th appearance all-time. They are two years removed from winning their seventh trophy, but it is a new and rejuvenated side that has gotten them this far.
“It’s a lot of special things going on,” Abueg said. “We have the kids who came back from club. We have two classes that have never been here before.”
In the 14th minute, Ahovissi scored her first goal of the match. Ahovissi dinked the ball around the Marian goalkeeper and tapped it into the open net to open the scoring.
Anna Bragg equalized for Marian, finishing a one-on-one situation with four minutes remaining. The goal stood after many thought Bragg may have been offside in the build-up.
Ahovissi ripped off a shot from 25 yards out that hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the line to restore Millard North’s lead for the remainder of the match.
“I don’t really think about it when I hit it,” Ahovissi said. “I didn’t know if it was going to go in.”
The Mustangs face off against a very familiar opponent for the state championship. Millard North and Gretna have played each other three times already this season. The Dragons won the first two meetings prior to the district final.
“They are going to come with a different energy because they are going to look for revenge,” Abueg said. “I think we awoke a dragon, the sleeping dragon.”