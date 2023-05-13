OMAHA — Welcome to the Ayo show.

Class B No. 1 Bennington got a hat trick from senior forward Ayo Makinde as well as a goal and two assists from teammate Austin Kaiser. That was more than enough offense for a 4-1 win over fourth-ranked Schuyler in the semifinal of the boys state tournament Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

The victory puts the Badgers, who lost in the semifinal the past two seasons, into Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship, the first finals appearance in program history.

“It feels great,” Makinde said. “We’ve obviously fallen short the past two years. Coming into this season, definitely, this is where we wanted to be and we worked extremely hard to get here.”

It was the fourth hat trick of the season for the Hastings signee, who has scored at least two goals in 16 of unbeaten Bennington’s 19 matches.

“He’s been doing that all year,” Badger coach Nick Nyman said. “You can obviously see he’s above and beyond. Just his capabilities — the strength, the speed, the foot skill. And not only that, he can see the game. A tremendous guy to have on your team.”

Makinde struck first in the 14th minute, getting to an angled pass from Kaiser before a defender and going through the legs of Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera.

The second came about 12 minutes later in highlight-reel fashion as Makinde skipped past a defender on the left flank, moved his way to the right and fired past a helpless Carrera.

Goal No. 3 may have been the most important, though.

After Schuyler’s Jose Cruz sent a jolt through the stadium with a blast late in the first half — the junior’s 37th of the year — Makinde restored the two-goal lead six minutes after the break, putting in a header on a corner from Kaiser.

That gave Makinde 39 goals on the year, solidifying the state’s scoring title. He and Cruz traded spots atop the leaderboard most of the season, something Makinde said gave him a little extra motivation Saturday.

“It was definitely in the back of my head during that game, I’m not going to lie,” he said.

Kaiser put the icing on the cake in the 63rd minute, cutting back on a defender and lacing home his fourth of the tournament.

“Ayo is phenomenal, he opens up so much for us,” Nyman said. “But I’m very confident in all of these guys. And I think you saw why tonight.”

Makinde said that a 4-0 win over Schuyler earlier in the season provided a bit of a blueprint as to what to expect at state — a high press and high energy.

“What we did was just kind of find the space in behind, trust each other to finish those chances,” he said.

Schuyler coach Lyn Beebe pointed to the difference in physicality as to where his team came up a bit short.

“Even though the score was pretty much the same as the first time, we were much more competitive with them the second time,” Beebe said. “Going from 5-11 to last year to (15-3) this year, I think the kids are right where they need to be and the program is right where it needs to be. We just need to get a little bit bigger and stronger.”

› Check back for more photos

Photos: Class B semifinals at the state soccer tournament